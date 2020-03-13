No denying Nevada

Nevada’s Javontae Pearson (top center) celebrates with teammates Thursday after the Blue Jays’ 48-47 victory over Izard County for the Class 1A boys state championship at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs. More photos at arkansasonline.com/313boys1a/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

HOT SPRINGS -- Nevada finished its business.

The Blue Jays avenged a state championship loss to Izard County from a year ago, holding on for a 48-47 victory over the Cougars in the Class 1A boys state championship game in front of 2,948 fans at Bank OZK Arena.

Nevada (33-6), located in Rosston, won its first state title after playing in championship games in 1995, 2008 and 2019.

Getting over the state-title game hurdle was important for Nevada Coach Bobby Mullins.

"This is our main sport," Mullins said. "This is it. We might have a parade. I might be the mayor next week because that's how big basketball is in our community."

Junior forward Jared Todd led the Blue Jays with 13 points and also grabbed six rebounds. Classmate Kobe Edwards finished with 11 points and a team-high seven rebounds.

Senior guard Keyonte Coleman, who was named the Class 1A tournament most valuable player, added 8 points, 3 rebounds and a steal.

Despite a scoreless drought in the fourth quarter that lasted 3:12, Nevada regained the lead 47-46 with 29 seconds remaining on Todd's jumper.

Izard County senior guard Dylan Tharp made one of two free throws with 19.6 seconds left to tie the game at 47-47.

Then, with 18.4 seconds left, junior guard Javontae Pearson was fouled and hit one of two free throws as Nevada took a 48-47 lead.

Izard County had its opportunities down the stretch but couldn't get over the hump.

Junior guard Coby Everett missed a layup with nine seconds left, and Edwards corralled the defensive rebound. Coleman was fouled but missed the front end of a one-and-one with seven seconds remaining.

Izard County Coach Kyle McCandlis called timeout and put the ball in his top player's hands.

Justus Cooper drove to the lane, but his jumper was off as time expired.

"We wanted Justus to take it in," McCandlis said. "It just didn't fall."

Mullins admitted the moment was too big for Nevada in the 2019 state championship game. A year later, it's the Blue Jays taking home the Class 1A championship trophy.

Todd was motivated to get back to the state title game and win it this time.

"We've been used to winning," Todd said. "That loss devastated us. It drove us to work hard and to get back to the championship and try to win."

Nevada shot 22 of 43 (51.2%) from the floor. Izard County was 16-of-45 shooting (35.6%).

Cooper, a University of Arkansas at Fort Smith signee, led Izard County (39-6) with 16 points and 14 rebounds. Tharp had 12 points, while Everett added 10 more.

Nevada led 15-11 at the end of the first quarter.

The Blue Jays extended their lead to 24-13 with 2:44 left in the second quarter on Todd's three-pointer. But the Cougars ended the first half on a 7-0 run, with Cooper knocking down a three-pointer, and junior guard Caleb Faulkner getting a tip-in off a Cooper missed three-point attempt, to cut the lead to 26-20 by halftime.

Nevada pushed its lead to 37-29 with 3:46 remaining in the third quarter. However, the Cougars went on a 10-0 run and Tharp's three-pointer with 1:08 left to play in the quarter gave Izard County a 39-37 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.

Since losing its Class 1A-8 regional final Feb. 22 to Bradley, the Blue Jays finished the season on a seven-game winning streak.

"This season has been a whole lot of fun," Mullins said. "We started the year rolling. We took a downturn. About a month ago, I wasn't sure if we would get back. But the kids worked hard and started believing in me and each other. That's what got us here today."

Izard County's 62-game winning streak against Class 1A teams ended with its loss to Nevada.

"It's been pretty remarkable," McCandlis said. "They've bought into our strength and conditioning program, which has taken them to a new level. They're very coachable and very talented. They're tough kids. Even today, when we were down, they knew they were going to make a run.

"But I'll say this, they're not done yet."

MVP

Keyonte Coleman

NEVADA

The senior guard helped get Nevada to the state-championship game with a 21-point performance against Mount Vernon-Enola in the Class 1A semifinals. His statistics weren't as flashy Thursday, finishing with 8 points, 3 rebounds and a steal. But his layup with 4:27 left in the third quarter extended Nevada's lead to 36-29.

AND ONES

Nevada won its first state championship. ... Izard County's 62-game winning streak against Class 1A competition ended. ... The Blue Jays lost the Class 1A-8 district championship, but went on to win the 1A-4 regional title to earn a No. 1 seed in the state tournament. ... Izard County was playing in its third consecutive state championship. The Cougars defeated Nevada in last year's title game and lost to Guy-Perkins in 2018. ... Four of Nevada's starters started in last year's title game -- senior Keyonte Coleman, and juniors Javontae Pearson, Jared Todd and Kobe Edwards.

At a glance

CLASS 1A BOYS STATE TOURNAMENT SCORES

CHAMPIONSHIP

Nevada 48, Izard County 47

SEMIFINALS

Nevada 66, Mount Vernon-Enola 42

Izard County 55, Kirby 52

QUARTERFINALS

Nevada 50, Concord 36

Mount Vernon-Enola 60, Caddo Hills 50

Izard County 91, Bradley 78

Kirby 78, Wonderview 55

FIRST ROUND

Nevada 61, County Line 31

Concord 59, Mammoth Spring 40

Caddo Hills 55, The New School 47

Mount Vernon-Enola 68, Hillcrest 51

Izard County 74, Bradford 32

Bradley 70, Kingston 51

Wonderview 59, Viola 50

Kirby 65, Jasper 38

Nevada’s Keyonte Coleman goes for a layup during the fourth quarter of Thursday’s victory in Hot Springs. Coleman managed just eight points against Izard County, but his play in the third quarter helped Nevada extend its lead. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

Izard County’s Justus Cooper (42) pulls down a rebound in front of a Nevada defender during Thursday’s game. Cooper, a University of Arkansas at Fort Smith signee, led Izard County with 16 points and 14 rebounds. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

