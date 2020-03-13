No rite of spring for golf: Masters postponed due to virus

Francesco Molinari, of Italy, hits a drive on the 13th hole during the third round for the Masters golf tournament Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Augusta National decided Monday to postpone the Masters because of the spread of the coronavirus.
Club chairman Fred Ridley says he hopes postponing the event puts Augusta National in the best position to host the Masters and its other two events at some later date.
[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]
Ridley did not say when it would be held. The PGA Tour has canceled all events through the Masters, and golf has a full schedule of events through the year.
The next major would be the PGA Championship in San Francisco in May.
