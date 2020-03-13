Oaklawn to run races sans fans this weekend

Oaklawn President Louis Cella (middle), shown speaking during the Oaklawn Jockey Club Kickoff Banquet in January, said the track will host live racing this weekend without fans in the stands. “If fans can’t show up because of health purposes, so be it, but this is all about the horses and putting on the show,” Cella said. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

Oaklawn will run its scheduled thoroughbred races today through Sunday, but as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, fans will not be allowed to attend the races.

Only essential personnel will be allowed on the grounds and the racing facility, including the infield.

Dawn at Oaklawn and barn tours scheduled for Saturday have been canceled. Oaklawn's casino will remain open.

A release from Oaklawn's department of media relations reported that track officials will work with relevant health authorities and government officials to determine when to reopen racing to on-site spectators.

"Because we have such great racing this weekend, we're going to take it on the chin, but we owe it to our sport to show the races," Oaklawn President Louis Cella told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Thursday night. "We have to put on the show. If fans can't show up because of health purposes, so be it, but this is all about the horses and putting on the show."

Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort's racing schedule through Sunday features a total of four stakes races, including the Grade II Rebel Stakes, the third of four Kentucky Derby qualifying races offered at the track, and the Grade II Azeri Stakes for fillies and mares. Both races are on Saturday's card.

Racing fans can view all races at oaklawnanywhere.com and on TVG.

Fans were allowed track side Thursday. Cella sounded cautiously optimistic early in the afternoon.

"Everyone's excited to come for a great Rebel day," he said about 2 p.m. Thursday. "If things change, and Lord knows they're changing on an hourly basis, we'll respond accordingly."

Oaklawn, which opened in 1904, responded with a decision unique to its existence.

Today will be a first for its horsemen, officials, essential employees, veterinarians, medical personnel and horses. Oaklawn racing is renowned for its large, loud and knowledgeable fan base, but trainers knew how tenuous fan participation and sports, in general, have become across the U.S. because of coronavirus.

Major League Baseball, the NBA and NHL have suspended their seasons. The NCAA has canceled all remaining winter and spring championships, including its men's and women's basketball tournaments.

In response to California Gov. Gavin Newsom's request to cancel events that draw 250 or more people, racetracks at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif., and Golden Gate at Albany, Calif., plan to continue racing but will, as Oaklawn has, bar fans and other unnecessary participants.

Cella said a lack of fans will eliminate a typical bonus for training at Oaklawn for horses eligible to qualify for the Kentucky Derby.

"No other track in America has our kind of attendance numbers, and horses feel that, and that's part of training going into the Kentucky Derby and the Triple Crown," Cella said. "That's going to be unfortunate that they won't be able to experience that."

Oaklawn's choice was common to that made at the Hot Springs Convention Center on Thursday. Four state high school championship basketball games were played with fans in attendance. A total of eight championship games scheduled for today and Saturday were subsequently postponed.

Larry Jones -- who trains Street Band, the 3-1 morning-line third-choice in the Azeri -- showed signs of clairvoyance when he spoke at 8 a.m. Thursday.

"We'll see how the coronavirus starts affecting the attendance here," he said.

