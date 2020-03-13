100 years ago

March 13, 1920

HELENA -- Will Watts, believed to be insane, was locked in the county jail yesterday by Constable C.H. Gist and Patrolman Stewman after Watts had been completely "knocked out" by his wife, who wielded a flat iron. The woman said Watts had attacked her with a knife and inflicted cuts on her body. Watts will be examined by the county physician to determine his mental condition.

50 years ago

March 13, 1970

• Isaiah Floyd Jones, 30, and Joe Marshall Hill, 25, agents of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Department, were arrested at 12:45 p.m. Friday by the Little Rock police on a warrant charging assault and battery. The warrant was obtained by Freddie Hendrix, 25, of 3204 West Twenty-first Street, who alleged that the two agents beat him about 11:40 p.m. Thursday with their fists in front of the Ebony Pal Club at Wright Avenue and High Street. All three men are Negroes.

25 years ago

March 13, 1995

• A Sweet Home man was charged with kidnapping his wife after leading police on a high-speed, 40-mile chase through Pulaski and Lonoke counties Sunday afternoon, the Pulaski County sheriff's office reported. Ricky Neal, 36, allegedly fired at least one shot at his wife, Deborah, near their home at 3420 Harris Road southeast of Little Rock at 2:15 p.m. and forced her into his car before heading north, said Lt. Mike Adams, a sheriff's office spokesman. Pulaski County deputies followed the vehicle at speeds of 100 to 115 mph, Adams said. Jacksonville police and state troopers joined the chase. A sheriff's deputy's car bumped Ricky Neal's 1981 Ford Granada into a median near U.S. 67-167, just south of the Lonoke-White county line about 3 p.m., forcing the car to stop. Deborah Neal, 35, was not seriously hurt, Adams said.

10 years ago

March 13, 2010

• State officials on Friday called for people to closely guard their prescription drugs from children. Attorney General Dustin McDaniel and Drug Director Fran Flener said authorities have focused so much on illegal drug and alcohol abuse that prescription drugs are often overlooked. During a news conference at the Capitol, McDaniel said parents should be on the watch for middle school, high school and college students abusing prescription drugs. He said sometimes teens have parties where they put stolen prescription drugs in fish bowls to share. Jennifer Bryan of El Dorado shared a story about her son, K.J., 20, dying last year from mixing prescription drugs. She said her son had used marijuana and other drugs for years and had spent time in rehabilitation. But he suffered from anxiety and insomnia afterward. For relief, she said, he got one prescription from a doctor and another one through illicit means. The combination of the two drugs killed him, she said.

Metro on 03/13/2020