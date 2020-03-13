Outbreak upending life around globe

Security personnel wait for the few airline passengers at the baggage control area Thursday in the Munich Airport. (AP/Peter Kneffel)

NEW YORK -- Schools shut down across much of Europe. Gatherings were canceled or banned from California to Germany. And the coronavirus reached directly into the world's centers of power Thursday, with politicians in Canada, Brazil, Spain and elsewhere either testing positive for the new virus or putting themselves into self-quarantine as fallout from the pandemic further upended daily life.

President Donald Trump's announcement of strict rules that keep most Europeans from visiting was a shock. Within hours, even the European Union's passport-free travel came into question, with guards in places that had been without borders for more than a decade and airports shut down.

The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Robert Redfield, called Europe "the new China," noting that the vast majority of new cases of the covid-19 illness are linked to the continent. Deaths in Italy topped 1,000, with more than 15,000 people testing positive.

But Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, also acknowledged that the United States was lagging other countries in testing to learn how widespread the virus really is.

The European Union quickly slammed Trump's "unilateral" decision, declaring the virus a "global crisis, not limited to any continent, and it requires cooperation."

"It's not division that will allow us to respond to what is today a global crisis," French President Emmanuel Macron said in a televised speech.

AGED AT MOST RISK

The virus, first detected three months ago in China, has produced outbreaks in Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

More than half of those infected have recovered from covid-19, the disease caused by the virus. Most patients have only mild or moderate symptoms, such as a fever or cold, though symptoms can be severe, including pneumonia, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems.

On Thursday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that he was isolating himself at home because his wife showed flu-like symptoms after her return from Britain. In Spain, a leading member of a far-right party tested positive for the virus.

In Italy's Lombardy region, the virus's European epicenter, hospitals were overwhelmed with both the sick and the dead. The nation with the second-oldest population in the world has seen its fatality rate reach more than 6%, far higher than other countries.

More than 128,000 people in more than 110 countries have been infected by the virus. The vast majority are in just four countries: China and South Korea -- where new cases are declining --and Iran and Italy, where they are not. The spread has slowed so much in China that the government sent a medical crew to Italy and offered surplus supplies to Iran.

More than 4,700 people have died worldwide.

In Italy, new restrictions closed restaurants, cafes and retail shops Thursday after the prime minister imposed a nationwide lockdown on personal movement. Grocery stores, pharmacies and outdoor markets were allowed to operate, as were newspaper stands.

Rosanna Faritna, whose family has run a newspaper kiosk in Rome's historic center since the 19th century, was torn about staying open.

"I'd rather be home. I'm worried, even if I'm keeping a distance," she said, a scarf around her face.

France, Ireland, Denmark, Norway, Lithuania, Algeria and Slovakia joined the growing list of countries shutting down their school systems.

The Czech government said that it would reimpose border checks and bar entry to people from 13 countries, including Britain and several in the European Union. Slovakia closed its international airports and ground transport hubs.

NO VEGAS WEDDING

Europeans were adjusting to the U.S. travel restrictions, which affected some of the world's most heavily traveled routes and threw plans into chaos.

"We were going to get married in Las Vegas, with Elvis. It was going to be epic," said Sandrine Reynaert of Paris who had to cancel the April 20 ceremony. Her future husband already has the date engraved on his ring.

Britain and Ireland were exempt, despite imposing far fewer restrictions in response to the virus than many EU countries.

"With regard to flight bans, we are always guided by the science as we make our decisions here. The advice we are getting is that there isn't evidence that interventions like closing borders or travel bans are going to have a material effect on the spread of the infections," Rishi Sunak, Britain's chancellor of the exchequer, told the BBC on Thursday.

"Trump needed a narrative to exonerate his administration from any responsibility in the crisis. The foreigner is always a good scapegoat. The Chinese has already been used. So, let's take the European, not any Europe, the EU-one," said Gerard Araud, France's former ambassador to the U.S., in a statement posted on Twitter. "Doesn't make sense but [it is] ideologically healthy."

In his announcement, Trump specifically referred to what he called a "foreign virus" that "started in China and is now spreading throughout the world."

"Any attempt to contain the #CoronaOutbreak is welcome, but the decision of realDonaldTrump to exclude the UK from a European travel ban is nothing short of irresponsible," wrote former Finnish Prime Minister Alexander Stubb, on Twitter. "Viruses do not recognize borders. Decisions should be based on facts, not politics."

Speaking to German public radio station Deutschlandfunk on Thursday, Michael Bauer, a German clinic director, said "the measures taken by Mr. Trump are primarily politically motivated," in light of the upcoming presidential elections.

"I think that especially the situation in the U.S. -- with very few tested individuals but, in relation to those tests, relatively many deaths -- shows that only the tip of the iceberg is visible in the U.S., probably partially for political reasons," said Bauer, according to a transcript by Deutschlandfunk.

Bauer also suggested that the exclusion of British citizens from the announced travel restrictions was politically motivated.

