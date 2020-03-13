Pair of Texans high on Razorbacks

University of Arkansas football Coach Sam Pittman has put two more coaches in Texas for recruiting purposes than his predecessor. The Hogs have seven assistants assigned to the state compared to five from Chad Morris' staff.

The team's investment in the state appears to be paying off. The Razorbacks hosted several top Texas prospects Saturday, including running back Caleb Berry.

The Hogs were expected to host other recruits, including highly recruited safety Isaiah Nwokobia next week, but SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey announced Thursday that the league was suspending on- and off-campus recruiting until March 30.

Berry, 6-2, 202 pounds, of Lufkin, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Nebraska, Houston, Louisiana Tech and others. He visited Nebraska on Jan. 25 before his trip to Fayetteville.

"It was nice," Berry said. "Nebraska was big, but that was bigger. SEC. "

He was impressed with the opportunities Arkansas could provide in his deserved area of study.

"They have Tyson chicken and Walmart and stuff," Berry said. "It's more of a business school, and I'm trying to major in business."

Berry had for more than 800 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior while missing three games due to injury.

"[Pittman] was cool, down-to-earth," Berry said. "He was easy to talk to."

Berry and more than 30 other prospects attended some of a Hogs' baseball game against South Alabama. That's where he noticed how the Hogs are supported statewide.

"That was nice, I've seen it," Berry said. "People were calling out to Coach Pittman. I was like that's pretty cool."

Lead recruiter and running backs coach Jimmy Smith made him feel at ease.

"He's a pretty funny guy," said Berry, who has Arkansas as his top choice. "He reminds me of my coach down here. I felt welcomed."

Berry said he would probably make an unofficial visit to Arkansas in the summer and an official visit in the fall.

Nwokobia, 6-0, 193, of Dallas Skyline had planned to visit the Hogs next Thursday or Friday but will now visit at a later date. He's no stranger to the Razorbacks with his mother, Linda Leach, an Arkansas native.

"She's from Pine Bluff, but she lived in Little Rock, too, so I have family in both Pine Bluff and Little Rock," Nwokobia said.

Nwokobia has 26 scholarship offers, including ones from Arkansas, Texas, Colorado, Nebraska, Southern Cal, Vanderbilt, Missouri, Mississippi State and others.

He said his family is excited about the possibility of him being a Razorback.

"That's all they root for is the Razorbacks," Nwokobia said. "I talked to one of my older cousins. He's always looked out for me, so I know he's a big Arkansas fan, but honestly I know they would love for me to go there, but they want me to find the best fit for me."

"I know they'll go crazy if one day I'm in an Arkansas uniform."

He recently called his cousin to wish him a happy birthday.

"I chopped it up with him, and I let him know I would be visiting Arkansas, and he was really happy about it," he said.

Nwokobia said his mother roots for the Hogs, but she's unable to watch many games because of her busy schedule.

"But I know that would be one school she would be OK with me going to because she knows I have family up there that would be looking out for me," he said.

He and his mother take academics seriously.

"Mom don't play around with grades," said Nwokobia, who has a 3.7 grade-point average. "I can't remember the last time I had a C. If I have C, I'll be mad at myself. The last six weeks I had all A's. I was so happy. Mom was so happy."

Nwokobia communicates with Pittman and defensive coordinator Barry Odom about everyday.

"That means a lot," Nwokobia said. "That's boss man. That's the head guy. He actually had a conversion with me about coming down, so it meant a lot for him to take time out of his day."

