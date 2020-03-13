Rick Lee's Oaklawn selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Campaign in the eighth
BEST BET Moment in the third
LONG SHOT Kalliste Rose in the fifth
THURSDAY'S RESULTS 3-9 (33.3%)
MEET 90-257 (35.0%)
CONFIDENCE RATINGS
****confident choice
***plenty to like
**things to like
*educated guess
1 Purse $28,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $20,000
OH MY OH** returns fresh and with encouraging works for winning California trainer Jerry Hollendorfer. The 4-year-old filly has been competing at a higher level. HALEYS HEIST is adding blinkers following a second-place finish at this condition, and she was flattered when the third-place finisher came back to win. MIZ NIGHTCAP lost a clear lead inside the final furlong in a runner-up finish, and she likely needed the race following a 10-month vacation.
PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS
6 Oh My Oh Garcia Hollendorfer 5-2
2 Haleys Heist FDe La Cruz Garcia 3-1
4 Miz Nightcap Elliott Holthus 7-2
1 Vegan Goes Best Bridgmohan Barkley 6-1
7 Traci's Greeley Borel Thomas 8-1
3 Punish Cannon Moquett 5-1
5 Sheshed Roberts Holthus 10-1
2 Purse $23,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500
MAYAN GHOST*** was forwardly placed in a fifth-place finish against better competition, and her Beyer figures are consistently fastest. GRAND ATLANTIC broke last of 10 before making a gradual gain in his 2020 debut, and he is dropping in class and deserves another chance. WRITTEN PERMISSION is fit following a pair of front-running route races, and he did draw into an unusually soft maiden field.
PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS
6 Mayan Ghost Mojica McKnight 2-1
4 Grand Atlantic Harr Cates 8-1
1 Written Permission Baze Morse 8-1
3 In the Deep Loveberry Villafranco 5-1
7 First String Talamo Catalano 10-1
9 Tough Company Birzer Smith 7-2
10 Parolee Thompson Green 10-1
5 Rivers of Lite Bailey Hartman 15-1
8 Delta Surprise Wales Hall 20-1
2 Niall Roman Durham 20-1
3 Purse $41,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance
MOMENT*** has won two of his last four races, and he suffered a narrow defeat in his local debut. He was claimed by the leading trainer and figures on or near the early lead. POPULAR KID defeated $20,000 claimers by 8-widening lengths in his return from a long layoff, and he is the class of the field. However, he is racing for new connections without a published work in four weeks. DUKES UP finished in the money in eight of nine races last season in California, and he moves up following a game win against $16,000 claimers.
PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS
2 Moment Mojica Diodoro 7-2
8 Popular Kid Garcia Barkley 5-2
5 Dukes Up WDe La Cruz Loy 9-2
7 County Court Talamo Vance 3-1
6 Pinson Elliott Morse 10-1
3 Hardly a Secret Santana Hartman 6-1
1 Good Good FDe La Cruz Garcia 15-1
4 First Masamune Felix Haran 15-1
4 Purse $87,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden special weight
LOVELY LOU** has shown versatility in a pair of second-place sprint finishes, which also provide a foundation to carry her speed this far. HISSY MISSY rallied behind a fast early pace when finishing second in her two-turn debut, and she is a lightly raced and improving filly. TOO PRETTY set a contested pace in an improved third-place sprint finish, and Jan. 31 was not a good day for front-runners.
PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS
5 Lovely Lou Lara Matthews 3-1
10 Hissy Missy Loveberry Hornsby 5-1
9 Too Pretty Thompson Peitz 7-2
3 Hightail Runaway Birzer Jackson 10-1
6 Ms Sassy Atitude Talamo Robertson 6-1
7 Lil' Fancy FDe La Cruz Martin 12-1
4 Mocha Kiss WDe La Cruz Stuart 10-1
1 Dixie Wayne Santana Caldwell 12-1
8 Julie Arkansas Vazquez Loy 15-1
11 Zanshoes Harr Cline 15-1
13 Dramatic Entrance Eramia Martin 20-1
2 Line of Faith Wales Fires 20-1
12 Ella's My Girl Canchari Martin 30-1
5 Purse $27,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $12,500
KALLISTE ROSE** easily defeated $6,250 claimers, extending her winning streak to three races. She was also claimed by winning trainer Tom Amoss, who indicates he likes the claim by moving her up a couple of levels. JOSIE THE E F FIVE has finished in the money in consecutive races against $25,000 rivals, and she is a logical frontrunning threat at this considerably lower price. C P QUALITY crossed the wire only 1 length behind the second selection, and she is dropping to the lowest claiming price of her career.
PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS
10 Kalliste Rose Talamo Amoss 10-1
6 Josie the E F Five Loveberry Villafranco 4-1
7 C P Quality Birzer Martin 9-2
9 As Fast as You Can Santana Asmussen 7-2
2 Council Rules Baze Hollendorfer 5-1
8 Westlodge Intrigue Mojica McKnight 15-1
3 Gemini Journey Lara Matthews 15-1
4 Backseat Promises Quinonez Gladd 10-1
11 J P's Gladys Felix Fawkes 10-1
5 Elizabeth Rules FDe La Cruz Martin 15-1
1 Showit WDe La Cruz Bahena 20-1
6 Purse $32,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $25,000
HOUSE DRUNK** broke slowly before rallying in a second-place debut at this level, and she is dropping back down after an even effort. She is bred to route and switches to a leading rider. QUIET DAWN was narrowly defeated, while 4 lengths clear of the third-place finisher, and her two-turn experience may make the difference. GOLDEN LILY ran OK in a two-turn debut against better, and her Beyer figures are very competitive in this field.
PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS
7 House Drunk Mojica Holthus 9-2
10 Quiet Dawn Elliott Hartman 7-2
4 Golden Lily Richard Riecken 5-1
3 Mi Bella Bailey Hartman 10-1
1 Gypsy Wind FDe La Cruz Jones 6-1
12 It's All Cash Baze Hollendorfer 10-1
8 Southern Cents Rocco Frazee 6-1
2 Lilfeatheredindian Bridgmohan Broberg 15-1
5 Congrats Girl Quinonez Milligan 15-1
6 Dark Sarcasm Cannon McBride 15-1
11 Sweet Kala Canchari Chleborad 15-1
9 Mebs Web WDe La Cruz Zito 20-1
7 Purse $90,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds which have never won two races, allowance
ECHO TOWN** won a very fast maiden race at Fair Grounds but encountered traffic trouble on the backstretch in a deceptively good third-place allowance finish at Oaklawn. AMERICAN BUTTERFLY was beaten only a head at this class and distance Feb. 2, and he is back sprinting after a troubled seventh-place finish in the Grade III Southwest. SYCAMORE RUN dominated maiden rivals as an odds-on favorite, and he possesses good early speed and recorded a strong work just six days ago.
PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS
6 Echo Town Santana Asmussen 8-5
4 American Butterfly Talamo Lukas 9-2
5 Sycamore Run Garcia Sharp 7-2
2 Cyril's Boy Vazquez Robertson 10-1
3 Belews Gold Mojica Engelhart 8-1
1 Zyramid Elliott Asmussen 8-1
9 Secret Biscuit Thompson Dixon 15-1
8 Fortheluvofbourbon Eramia D'Amato 12-1
7 Play the Wildcard Baze Hollendorfer 15-1
8 The Temperence Hill. Purse $125,000, 11/2 miles, 4-year-olds and up
CAMPAIGN**** is a multiple graded stake-winning marathon runner, who was odds-on in the 2019 Breeders' Cup Marathon, and he had a perfect tune-up by rallying in the Razorback Handicap. REMEMBERING RITA dominated a good field in front-running fashion Feb. 21, and the classy veteran is dangerous if he can go this far. SKY PROMISE is a graded stake-winner at 11 furlongs, and he enters this race at the top of his game.
PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS
10 Campaign Bejarano Sadler 3-1
7 Remembering Rita Talamo Anderson 5-2
1 Sky Promise Mojica Diodoro 9-2
5 Tone Broke Santana Asmussen 8-1
6 Kurilov Garcia Cox 9-2
3 Rated R Superstar WDe La Cruz Contreras 20-1
9 Roiland Bridgmohan Amoss 10-1
2 Croation Cannon Hawley 15-1
8 Ucanthankmelater Lara Matthews 20-1
4 Changi Ulloa Dolan 20-1
9 Purse $42,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $40,000
NORTH SIDE** was pressured through fast fractions before finishing a tired fifth in his local debut, but he is dropping into a maiden-claiming race and may not stop. VAYA CON DIOS has early speed and five in-the-money finishes for the leading trainer. FAIR CATCH was beaten less than 1 length in his career debut at Fair Grounds, and the speedy colt was claimed by a high percentage stable.
PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS
7 North Side Santana Asmussen 2-1
14 Vaya Con Dios Mojica Diodoro 5-2
9 Fair Catch Vazquez Maker 9-2
6 Heros Reward Canchari Catalano 8-1
12 Flexati Birzer Smith 6-1
11 The Big Bluff Garcia Hobby 8-1
8 Son of Ga Ga Hill Anderson 10-1
5 Big Biz Lara Williamson 12-1
4 Gumwrapper Talamo Deville 12-1
3 Cascade King Eramia Milligan 15-1
1 Siete Leguas WDe La Cruz Contreras 15-1
13 Recklessness Baze Mason 15-1
10 Steeldriver Rocco Morse 20-1
2 Mega Max Harr Cates 30-1
EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES
The first race begins a Pick-4 and my top three selections need to be used. The second race has a single for me in MAYAN GHOST, but others may want to go with a few. I really like MOMENT in the third but must add POPULAR KID just in case he fires his best. The fourth is a competitive race and spreading out in hopes of hitting a price is recommended. The fifth race has a live long shot in KALLISTE ROSE, so I'll spread out in the middle and bottom of a trifecta wager.
Sports on 03/13/2020
Print Headline: Rick Lee's Oaklawn selections and analysis