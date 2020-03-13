Rick Lee's Oaklawn selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Campaign in the eighth

BEST BET Moment in the third

LONG SHOT Kalliste Rose in the fifth

THURSDAY'S RESULTS 3-9 (33.3%)

MEET 90-257 (35.0%)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $28,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $20,000

OH MY OH** returns fresh and with encouraging works for winning California trainer Jerry Hollendorfer. The 4-year-old filly has been competing at a higher level. HALEYS HEIST is adding blinkers following a second-place finish at this condition, and she was flattered when the third-place finisher came back to win. MIZ NIGHTCAP lost a clear lead inside the final furlong in a runner-up finish, and she likely needed the race following a 10-month vacation.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

6 Oh My Oh Garcia Hollendorfer 5-2

2 Haleys Heist FDe La Cruz Garcia 3-1

4 Miz Nightcap Elliott Holthus 7-2

1 Vegan Goes Best Bridgmohan Barkley 6-1

7 Traci's Greeley Borel Thomas 8-1

3 Punish Cannon Moquett 5-1

5 Sheshed Roberts Holthus 10-1

2 Purse $23,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

MAYAN GHOST*** was forwardly placed in a fifth-place finish against better competition, and her Beyer figures are consistently fastest. GRAND ATLANTIC broke last of 10 before making a gradual gain in his 2020 debut, and he is dropping in class and deserves another chance. WRITTEN PERMISSION is fit following a pair of front-running route races, and he did draw into an unusually soft maiden field.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

6 Mayan Ghost Mojica McKnight 2-1

4 Grand Atlantic Harr Cates 8-1

1 Written Permission Baze Morse 8-1

3 In the Deep Loveberry Villafranco 5-1

7 First String Talamo Catalano 10-1

9 Tough Company Birzer Smith 7-2

10 Parolee Thompson Green 10-1

5 Rivers of Lite Bailey Hartman 15-1

8 Delta Surprise Wales Hall 20-1

2 Niall Roman Durham 20-1

3 Purse $41,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

MOMENT*** has won two of his last four races, and he suffered a narrow defeat in his local debut. He was claimed by the leading trainer and figures on or near the early lead. POPULAR KID defeated $20,000 claimers by 8-widening lengths in his return from a long layoff, and he is the class of the field. However, he is racing for new connections without a published work in four weeks. DUKES UP finished in the money in eight of nine races last season in California, and he moves up following a game win against $16,000 claimers.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2 Moment Mojica Diodoro 7-2

8 Popular Kid Garcia Barkley 5-2

5 Dukes Up WDe La Cruz Loy 9-2

7 County Court Talamo Vance 3-1

6 Pinson Elliott Morse 10-1

3 Hardly a Secret Santana Hartman 6-1

1 Good Good FDe La Cruz Garcia 15-1

4 First Masamune Felix Haran 15-1

4 Purse $87,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden special weight

LOVELY LOU** has shown versatility in a pair of second-place sprint finishes, which also provide a foundation to carry her speed this far. HISSY MISSY rallied behind a fast early pace when finishing second in her two-turn debut, and she is a lightly raced and improving filly. TOO PRETTY set a contested pace in an improved third-place sprint finish, and Jan. 31 was not a good day for front-runners.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

5 Lovely Lou Lara Matthews 3-1

10 Hissy Missy Loveberry Hornsby 5-1

9 Too Pretty Thompson Peitz 7-2

3 Hightail Runaway Birzer Jackson 10-1

6 Ms Sassy Atitude Talamo Robertson 6-1

7 Lil' Fancy FDe La Cruz Martin 12-1

4 Mocha Kiss WDe La Cruz Stuart 10-1

1 Dixie Wayne Santana Caldwell 12-1

8 Julie Arkansas Vazquez Loy 15-1

11 Zanshoes Harr Cline 15-1

13 Dramatic Entrance Eramia Martin 20-1

2 Line of Faith Wales Fires 20-1

12 Ella's My Girl Canchari Martin 30-1

5 Purse $27,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $12,500

KALLISTE ROSE** easily defeated $6,250 claimers, extending her winning streak to three races. She was also claimed by winning trainer Tom Amoss, who indicates he likes the claim by moving her up a couple of levels. JOSIE THE E F FIVE has finished in the money in consecutive races against $25,000 rivals, and she is a logical frontrunning threat at this considerably lower price. C P QUALITY crossed the wire only 1 length behind the second selection, and she is dropping to the lowest claiming price of her career.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

10 Kalliste Rose Talamo Amoss 10-1

6 Josie the E F Five Loveberry Villafranco 4-1

7 C P Quality Birzer Martin 9-2

9 As Fast as You Can Santana Asmussen 7-2

2 Council Rules Baze Hollendorfer 5-1

8 Westlodge Intrigue Mojica McKnight 15-1

3 Gemini Journey Lara Matthews 15-1

4 Backseat Promises Quinonez Gladd 10-1

11 J P's Gladys Felix Fawkes 10-1

5 Elizabeth Rules FDe La Cruz Martin 15-1

1 Showit WDe La Cruz Bahena 20-1

6 Purse $32,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $25,000

HOUSE DRUNK** broke slowly before rallying in a second-place debut at this level, and she is dropping back down after an even effort. She is bred to route and switches to a leading rider. QUIET DAWN was narrowly defeated, while 4 lengths clear of the third-place finisher, and her two-turn experience may make the difference. GOLDEN LILY ran OK in a two-turn debut against better, and her Beyer figures are very competitive in this field.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

7 House Drunk Mojica Holthus 9-2

10 Quiet Dawn Elliott Hartman 7-2

4 Golden Lily Richard Riecken 5-1

3 Mi Bella Bailey Hartman 10-1

1 Gypsy Wind FDe La Cruz Jones 6-1

12 It's All Cash Baze Hollendorfer 10-1

8 Southern Cents Rocco Frazee 6-1

2 Lilfeatheredindian Bridgmohan Broberg 15-1

5 Congrats Girl Quinonez Milligan 15-1

6 Dark Sarcasm Cannon McBride 15-1

11 Sweet Kala Canchari Chleborad 15-1

9 Mebs Web WDe La Cruz Zito 20-1

7 Purse $90,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds which have never won two races, allowance

ECHO TOWN** won a very fast maiden race at Fair Grounds but encountered traffic trouble on the backstretch in a deceptively good third-place allowance finish at Oaklawn. AMERICAN BUTTERFLY was beaten only a head at this class and distance Feb. 2, and he is back sprinting after a troubled seventh-place finish in the Grade III Southwest. SYCAMORE RUN dominated maiden rivals as an odds-on favorite, and he possesses good early speed and recorded a strong work just six days ago.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

6 Echo Town Santana Asmussen 8-5

4 American Butterfly Talamo Lukas 9-2

5 Sycamore Run Garcia Sharp 7-2

2 Cyril's Boy Vazquez Robertson 10-1

3 Belews Gold Mojica Engelhart 8-1

1 Zyramid Elliott Asmussen 8-1

9 Secret Biscuit Thompson Dixon 15-1

8 Fortheluvofbourbon Eramia D'Amato 12-1

7 Play the Wildcard Baze Hollendorfer 15-1

8 The Temperence Hill. Purse $125,000, 11/2 miles, 4-year-olds and up

CAMPAIGN**** is a multiple graded stake-winning marathon runner, who was odds-on in the 2019 Breeders' Cup Marathon, and he had a perfect tune-up by rallying in the Razorback Handicap. REMEMBERING RITA dominated a good field in front-running fashion Feb. 21, and the classy veteran is dangerous if he can go this far. SKY PROMISE is a graded stake-winner at 11 furlongs, and he enters this race at the top of his game.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

10 Campaign Bejarano Sadler 3-1

7 Remembering Rita Talamo Anderson 5-2

1 Sky Promise Mojica Diodoro 9-2

5 Tone Broke Santana Asmussen 8-1

6 Kurilov Garcia Cox 9-2

3 Rated R Superstar WDe La Cruz Contreras 20-1

9 Roiland Bridgmohan Amoss 10-1

2 Croation Cannon Hawley 15-1

8 Ucanthankmelater Lara Matthews 20-1

4 Changi Ulloa Dolan 20-1

9 Purse $42,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $40,000

NORTH SIDE** was pressured through fast fractions before finishing a tired fifth in his local debut, but he is dropping into a maiden-claiming race and may not stop. VAYA CON DIOS has early speed and five in-the-money finishes for the leading trainer. FAIR CATCH was beaten less than 1 length in his career debut at Fair Grounds, and the speedy colt was claimed by a high percentage stable.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

7 North Side Santana Asmussen 2-1

14 Vaya Con Dios Mojica Diodoro 5-2

9 Fair Catch Vazquez Maker 9-2

6 Heros Reward Canchari Catalano 8-1

12 Flexati Birzer Smith 6-1

11 The Big Bluff Garcia Hobby 8-1

8 Son of Ga Ga Hill Anderson 10-1

5 Big Biz Lara Williamson 12-1

4 Gumwrapper Talamo Deville 12-1

3 Cascade King Eramia Milligan 15-1

1 Siete Leguas WDe La Cruz Contreras 15-1

13 Recklessness Baze Mason 15-1

10 Steeldriver Rocco Morse 20-1

2 Mega Max Harr Cates 30-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

The first race begins a Pick-4 and my top three selections need to be used. The second race has a single for me in MAYAN GHOST, but others may want to go with a few. I really like MOMENT in the third but must add POPULAR KID just in case he fires his best. The fourth is a competitive race and spreading out in hopes of hitting a price is recommended. The fifth race has a live long shot in KALLISTE ROSE, so I'll spread out in the middle and bottom of a trifecta wager.

Sports on 03/13/2020