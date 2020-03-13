To be safe, courthouse, City Hall in PB to close

PINE BLUFF -- The Jefferson County Courthouse and Pine Bluff City Hall will be shut down today and Monday after the disclosure that a patient at Jefferson County Regional Medical Center tested presumptive positive for covid-19, the novel coronavirus whose spread has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

Gerald Robinson, county judge of Jefferson County, said Thursday that he made the decision earlier in the day as a preventive measure after hearing about reports of possible covid-19 infections in surrounding counties.

"Since we have probably the largest traffic coming through, I think it's best to shut it down," Robinson said. "It's just a precaution we're taking with us not knowing who all has been in contact with who and all of that. I'm sure the public will understand, because this is something I think all of us need to take seriously."

Robinson said he hasn't been made aware that anyone working at the courthouse may have been exposed to the virus but he said he isn't taking any chances.

"I even kept a couple of my employees out because of cold symptoms," he said. "I just told them not to come in. One did come in and had some cold-like symptoms and even started to have a headache, so I sent her home and disinfected everything."

Robinson said it's possible the courthouse will remain closed even longer, but he is maintaining flexibility as he gathers more information. He said he is coordinating with Mayor Shirley Washington, who has ordered City Hall closed today and Monday as well.

"We will be closed [today] and Monday, and we will assess the situation at that time," said William Fells, special projects coordinator in the mayor's office. "We will have the scheduled City Council meeting Monday night. However, it will be closed to the public and will be live-streamed on social media."

Officials at White Hall City Hall said Thursday no plans had been made to close city offices there, but officials are monitoring the situation.

