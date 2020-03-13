UA-Fort Smith to suspend classes; all 11 public universities in state take or plan action over coronavirus threat

FILE — The bell tower on the campus of the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith.

On-campus classes are being suspended at 5 p.m. today at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith out of concerns about the spread of the new coronavirus, Chancellor Terisa Riley said in a message to the campus.

With the announcement, all of the state’s 11 public university campuses have either suspended in-person classes or announced a date this month when they will do so, with the first campuses doing so Wednesday.

"The situation has evolved rapidly in Arkansas, and out of an abundance of caution, we have made the decision to extend spring break by one week to allow us to begin practicing social distancing,” Riley said.

The Fort Smith school’s scheduled spring break, like that of many Arkansas schools, is from March 23-27.

On March 30, classes will resume “either as usual or remotely,” Riley said. The decision about whether to move to remote instruction is scheduled to be announced March 26.

The university had a total enrollment of 6,265 students as of last fall, according to the state Division of Higher Education.

The follows a flurry of announcements Thursday of Arkansas colleges suspending in-person classes to move to remote methods of instruction, with large number of colleges and universities in the U.S. taking similar steps.

“To be clear, this is not a closure,” Riley said. “University operations will continue, staff and faculty will report to campus as scheduled, and limited housing, dining, computer labs, and library services will remain in operation.”

She said the time without on-campus classes will also be used to “deep clean and disinfect the entire campus."