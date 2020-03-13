Walmart Inc. employees at Bentonville corporate offices to work from home

In this Oct. 5, 2007, file photo, an American flag flies in front of the Walmart Stores Inc. headquarters in Bentonville, Ark. (AP Photo/April L. Brown, File)

Walmart Inc. employees at its Bentonville corporate offices will work from their homes starting Monday as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus, the retailer said Friday in a memo to employees.

The company’s headquarters consists of a network of more than 20 buildings spread throughout Bentonville. Walmart doesn’t disclose how many people work in its campus buildings, but has said more than 14,000 employees will move to a new campus now under construction.

Walmart has already tightened U.S. travel restrictions for corporate employees, limiting air travel to essential operations. In a memo issued Wednesday, the retailer asked that its suppliers not visit its offices, and any in-person visits deemed “absolutely necessary” will require prior approval.