Walmart Inc. employees at Bentonville corporate offices to work from home

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:17 p.m.
In this Oct. 5, 2007, file photo, an American flag flies in front of the Walmart Stores Inc. headquarters in Bentonville, Ark. (AP Photo/April L. Brown, File)

Walmart Inc. employees at its Bentonville corporate offices will work from their homes starting Monday as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus, the retailer said Friday in a memo to employees.

The company’s headquarters consists of a network of more than 20 buildings spread throughout Bentonville. Walmart doesn’t disclose how many people work in its campus buildings, but has said more than 14,000 employees will move to a new campus now under construction.

Walmart has already tightened U.S. travel restrictions for corporate employees, limiting air travel to essential operations. In a memo issued Wednesday, the retailer asked that its suppliers not visit its offices, and any in-person visits deemed “absolutely necessary” will require prior approval.

