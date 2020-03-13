Woman is accused in officers' assault

Little Rock officers arrested a woman Thursday on accusations that she assaulted and threatened Walmart employees and then assaulted responding officers.

Officers were called just before 8:45 a.m. to the Walmart at 2700 S. Shackleford Road where a disturbance had been reported, according to police.

A report said that Desmond Sims, 25, became upset when she saw the officers and punched one in the face and spit in the face of the other face as she was arrested.

Sims was taken to Pulaski County jail where she was held without bail. She is charged with felony battery and felony aggravated assault.

Metro on 03/13/2020