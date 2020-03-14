Airport police chief gets marshal nomination

President Donald Trump has nominated Gregory S. Tabor as U.S. marshal for the Western District of Arkansas.

Tabor is chief of police at Northwest Arkansas National Airport, according to the White House. Before that, he worked for 34 years at the Fayetteville Police Department, beginning in 1985 and ending with his retirement as police chief in 2019. Tabor was also the chairman of the board for the 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force, which covers Washington and Madison counties. He earned his police officer certificate from the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy.

Tabor has to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate, said Dewaine Allen, chief deputy U.S. marshal for the Western District. Afterward, he would be formally appointed by the president before being sworn in by U.S. Marshals Service Director Donald Washington.

Both senators representing Arkansas, Republicans John Boozman and Tom Cotton, have voiced their support for Tabor's nomination, according to a news release issued by Boozman's office. Boozman called Tabor "an excellent selection" to serve in the position.

"The skills he honed during his 35-plus years in law enforcement will be an enormous asset to the U.S. Marshals Service," Boozman said. "His leadership at the Fayetteville Police Department over the course of his tenure as chief earned Greg well-deserved accolades. Senator Cotton and I will work with our colleagues to get Greg's nomination swiftly confirmed by the Senate so he can continue the U.S. Marshals' long and storied history in our state."

"Greg Tabor will serve the people of Arkansas the same way that he served the citizens of Fayetteville -- with honor and distinction," Cotton said. "I support his nomination by the president, and I look forward to his confirmation in the Senate."

State Desk on 03/14/2020