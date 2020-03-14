Delta set to trim flights by 40%

A traveler walks past a sign advertising a Delta Air Lines credit card in 2015 at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Washington. Delta, American Airlines and United Airlines have announced new flight cutbacks after the U.S. imposed a 30-day ban on foreigners traveling from Europe. (AP/Elaine Thompson)

Delta Air Lines will cut passenger-carrying capacity by 40% to deal with a nose dive in travel demand, and it is talking to the White House and Congress about assistance to get through a downturn caused by the new coronavirus.

The 40% cut in capacity is the largest in Delta's history, surpassing reductions that were made after the September 2001 terror attacks.

Delta also said Friday that it will stop all flights to continental Europe for the next 30 days -- possibly longer -- ground up to 300 airplanes and delay deliveries of new planes to save cash.

The airline's stock jumped almost 14% in afternoon trading.

Delta takes the action as the outlook for airlines continues to get worse.

"The speed of the demand fall-off is unlike anything we've seen -- and we've seen a lot in our business," Chief Executive Officer Ed Bastian said in a memo to Delta's 90,000 employees.

"We are in discussions with the White House and Congress regarding the support they can provide to help us through this period. I'm optimistic we will receive their support," he said, adding, however, that the airline "can't put our company's future at risk waiting on aid from our government."

Delta is the world's largest airline by revenue, and it has consistently been the most profitable U.S. carrier over the past decade, making its actions even more startling.

Just over a week ago, airline CEOs who emerged from a White House meeting with President Donald Trump said they did not ask for help from Washington.

However, the combination of fewer bookings and more cancellations has picked up speed since then, and the airlines' problems were made even more dire by Trump's decision this week to ban most foreigners from flying from Europe to the U.S. for 30 days, beginning at midnight Friday.

Delta, American Airlines and United Airlines announced fresh rounds of flight cutbacks soon after Trump announced the ban. American will stop flying to continental Europe in about a week and suspend some service to South America, while United will cut its U.S.-Europe flights by about half. The airlines had previously announced plans to reduce U.S. and international flights.

Airlines have already cut thousands of flights, frozen hiring and increased borrowing to shore up their liquidity. So far, however, U.S. carriers have not announced layoffs. European budget airline Norwegian Air Shuttle said Friday that it will lay off 5,000 employees -- half its workforce -- and cancel 4,000 because of the virus outbreak and the partial ban on flying to the U.S.

Bastian said he would give Delta employees an update next week. He also said he will give up his salary for six months. The vast majority of Bastian's compensation is in stock awards and bonuses, but those are likely to decline.

White House officials are discussing temporarily allowing cash-strapped airlines to keep some taxes and fees they collect from passengers as a way to help as travel plummets.

The option is being discussed for the 7.5% tax on airline tickets, which provides a substantial part of the $16 billion a year collected for a trust fund used to help pay for the U.S. aviation system, according to three people familiar with the issue who asked not to be named.

Another possibility would be to allow airlines to temporarily keep a fee as high as $4.50 per passenger that goes to airports for construction and maintenance, the people said.

It's not clear whether the plan would include a separate $4.20 fee collected for each flight leg. In fiscal 2016, the excise tax and fee combined to a total of $9.9 billion, or more than two-thirds of revenue collected for the Airport and Airway Trust Fund, according to the Congressional Research Service.

The trust fund is used to help pay for the air-traffic system and airport construction projects. As a result, if fees and taxes used for the trust fund are diverted, that could prompt the federal government to make up shortfalls in the budget of the Federal Aviation Administration.

The fund's revenue has been surging in recent years as airlines enjoy more ticket sales and an expanding market, but it has historically been subject to sharp decreases during economic downturns, according to the Congressional Research Service. The current situation is almost certain to lower its revenue.

Even before Delta's announcement, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin signaled that Washington wants to provide aid to the airline industry.

"We will be coming very quickly back on issues dealing with the airline industry," Mnuchin told CNBC on Friday. "Just as after Sept. 11, we are very committed to make sure that our U.S. airlines have the ability and have the liquidity to get through this."

Nicholas Calio, the head of Airlines for America, the trade group representing the large U.S. carriers, has told people that the industry isn't seeking what he called a "bailout," according to a person familiar with his recent comments.

The group didn't immediately respond to requests for comment on the possible diversion of ticket taxes and fees.

After air travel fell dramatically in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, Congress approved a program to keep the industry afloat that included $10 billion in loans and $5 billion in direct cash payments.

