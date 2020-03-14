Entergy vows no disconnections for nonpayments over next 30 days

For at least the next 30 days, the largest electric utility in Arkansas will not disconnect customers who are unable to pay their bill.

Entergy Corp., which serves approximately 700,000 customers in Arkansas, announced the policy on Saturday in a statement on the company's website after an inquiry from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

The utility may extend the 30-day period "if necessary" in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

"Our operations and facilities remain safe, secure and stable, and there is currently no impact on the delivery of energy to our customers," Entergy said in the statement. "We are confident our business continuity plan, which is specifically designed for these types of situations, will ensure the reliable delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers’ homes and businesses as we respond appropriately to any potential risks."

A publicly traded company, Entergy provides electricity to about 2.9 million customers in four southern U.S. states. The company is also restricting business travel and educating employees on precautions to prevent the spread of illness.

The widening outbreak has rattled the stock market, and economists are warning of layoffs or hiring freezes, which have already begun in industries affected by the virus. Residential customers could have difficulty paying their bills if they are unable to go to work.

Utility companies in other states, including Arizona, California, New Jersey and New York, also announced in recent days that they will not disconnect customers who cannot pay their bills.

The pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which can cause the disease covid-19, has shut down public schools in four central Arkansas counties until March 30. Many events and large gatherings have been canceled or postponed as the U.S. grapples to mitigate the outbreak and contain the spread of the disease, with experts encouraging social distancing.