Fearful shoppers going for toilet paper

Shelves sit empty of bathroom tissue at a Little Rock grocery store on Friday after customers went on a buying spree in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Jeff Mitchell)

On the inside of any random drug, grocery or dollar store sat empty shelves where bathroom and cleaning supplies generally are -- a grim reminder that people are preparing for the worst as the number of covid-19 infections keeps increasing within the state.

General stores in Central Arkansas on Friday looked the way they normally do in the days leading up to a snowstorm, only shoppers aren't sure this time whether, when or how long they will be directly affected.

"For me, this has been unprecedented," said Chloe Crater-Betton, who was shopping Friday afternoon for groceries at Edwards Cash Saver in Little Rock. "There's been a different kind of frantic energy. When there is a blizzard, you know what's coming, when it's coming and how to ride it out. I don't know what to make of this."

People are stockpiling toilet paper across the country. Business Insider recently referred to it as a "toilet paper panic-buying frenzy" prompted by fears of covid-19. There have been numerous reports of shoppers becoming unruly over shortages of toilet paper. Many supermarkets around the globe are limiting the amount of toilet paper shoppers can purchase.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Crater-Betton noticed hand sanitizer was gone. The same went for toilet paper, diapers and baby wipes. The selections of meats were low, and the shelf containing macaroni and cheese was almost empty, she said. She grabbed pickles, rice, potato chips, canned vegetables, apple juice and anything else she knew would last a while.

"There were very limited choices," she said.

Toilet paper remains one of the most sought-after purchases. Packages are barely off the pallet before they wind up in somebody's car or truck.

As one cashier at a Family Dollar rang up a single four-pack of toilet paper, she looked surprised to discover there were some packages remaining on the shelves. She said people were grabbing them by sets of 10 in the past couple of days.

Jesse Smith was among those shopping Friday at Family Dollar. He went there to finish what he started the day before in west Little Rock. He wanted to get some bread, but the shelves were empty at Walmart, he said.

"Oh, this has been unbelievable," he said as he stuffed his bag of groceries into the back seat of his car. "It was complete chaos yesterday. The lines were long and the shelves were empty."

Smith, like several others, could not explain why toilet paper was in such high demand. Short supplies of Lysol products and hand sanitizers made sense to him, but not toilet paper.

"I don't know why all the toilet paper is gone," he said. "My daughter lives in Fort Worth and she told me last night she had to drive to the other side of town to find some."

The thought of being on lockdown during a pandemic, as depicted in books and movies, has prompted the panic-buying, experts have said.

Courtney Hampton, a single mother, said she was most surprised by the number of people out and about who looked like they were "wearing hazmat" suits. The more she saw that, the more fearful she became.

For the time being, she wanted to make sure she had enough food for everyone in her house, especially because her children were going to be out of school for more than two weeks. Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday that schools would be suspended for four Central Arkansas counties through spring break.

"I had to go out and get the basics," Hampton said. "I had to get extra cereal, milk ... [frozen] pizzas. I have to feed teenagers, and that's what they want."

Hampton also wanted to find anything that killed germs, but she was having no luck Friday. She couldn't find any hand sanitizers. She couldn't find any Lysol sprays or wipes.

Like everyone else, she was baffled at the lack of toilet paper.

"I just don't understand it," she said.

A time frame as to when shopping inventories will return to normal isn't known. Many are skeptical that normalcy is returning soon.

"It's not over," Smith said. "It's going to be a while before things settle down."

Lynn Krubally of Conway was at the Walgreens on Main Street, another retailer that offered no toilet paper Friday afternoon because of high demand.

Krubally, who cares for her disabled daughter, said her latest shopping outings have been more frustrating. To her, it doesn't feel anything like shopping in preparation for a snowstorm or other natural disaster.

It's something worse because there is no estimated end to it.

"It's a bit more difficult," she said. "It's like this is going to last forever."

Cindy Walter of Leominster, Mass., loads groceries and paper products into her vehicle Friday at the Kroger on John F. Kennedy Boulevard in North Little Rock. Walter, who was visiting relatives, said “My kids said the stores up there are out of everything, so I’m taking most of this back to Massachusetts with me.” More content at www.arkansasonline.com/coronavirus (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

Metro on 03/14/2020