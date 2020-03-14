Georgia postpones March 24 primaries until May

An investigator (left) working for Georgia's secretary of state studies a voting machine being tested at a polling site in Conyers, Ga., in this October 2017 file photo. (AP / David Goldman )

ATLANTA — Georgia election officials are postponing the state’s March 24 presidential primaries until May because of fears over the novel coronavirus.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a statement that in-person early voting, which began statewide March 2, will be halted and the election will be moved to May 19, when Georgia’s other 2020 primaries are being held.

The action followed Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s signature of an emergency declaration that unlocked sweeping powers to fight covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. In a speech Saturday, the governor renewed a call for places of worship, schools and others to consider canceling large gatherings as cases in the state rise.

Georgia is reporting 66 confirmed cases of the virus, with most concentrated around metro Atlanta, and has reported one death caused by the virus. That is up from 42 cases reported Friday. Kemp said it was the largest 24-hour increase since Georgia detected its first case.

“In Bartow, Cobb and DeKalb counties, the number of cases doubled overnight,” Kemp said. “We have to remain vigilant, especially for our most vulnerable populations.”

Kemp’s remarks were broadcast, but reporters were not allowed to come to his office, yet another example of the social distancing that he’s advocating for Georgians.

Election officials said in addition to the safety of the public, one of the biggest considerations was the risk the virus posed to poll workers, who are often older.

On Friday, Louisiana became the first state to push back its presidential primaries.