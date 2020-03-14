MASTERSON ONLINE: Impassioned conservationist

"Nothing great in the world has been accomplished without passion."

--Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel, German philosopher

Some might say conservation is a four-syllable word for maintaining balance in our natural world. In that respect, it can describe how everything we human animals do is best accomplished through embracing measured preservation that benefits those who will follow.

For me, it's a generalized term with tentacles that stretch into even the smallest aspects of the natural life connections in this world we inherit.

Although there are concerted efforts by dedicated conservationists like Johnny Morris and his Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's outdoor stores, the evidence shows we Americans still have plenty left to do in fulfilling our moral obligation to ensure we can sustain nature's complex and crucial balance.

Disturbing evidence of our neglect is all around us if we objectively open our eyes. Bird populations are dramatically diminished. I can't recall the last time I saw a fat toad that 50 years ago filled backyards. The migrating monarch butterflies that once filled the skies and backyard gardens have dwindled significantly. Phosphorus-laden toxic algae is invading many streams.

And what good does it do for the future of a lake to catch every fish from its depths today only to have few, if any, left for those who arrive on this planet tomorrow? What long-term benefit is achieved when we spray crops with insecticides that kill the invaluable honey bees that pollinate 75 percent of our nation's fruits and vegetables, while also poisoning butterflies as well as the insects birds feed upon?

Allowing a large swine factory generating millions of gallons of raw waste routinely dumped into a magnificent national river's karst-riddled watershed (and along a major tributary of that river) for me is akin to placing one's outhouse above the well.

The line between survival and demise often is razor-thin. Less than a degree in temperature can make the difference between crops freezing or not. European scientists have found trees not only use osmosis but have heartbeat-like pulses that regularly move life-sustaining water through their trunks and branches.

Granted, the term "conservation" can seem so broad as to be somewhat confusing. Yet the profound consequences of ignoring the connections and balances it requires are appearing far more often. To selfishly ignore the demands of conservation is to invite disaster on a biblical scale.

When it comes to promoting the value of conservation and investing ample resources into the struggle, I believe no one has greater passion for ensuring these often complex connections and harmony than the humble yet clearly driven Morris and those he employs. He's a man who for decades has put his heart and considerable resources into helping save nature's gifts.

I recently met Bob Ziehmer, Morris' senior director of conservation who was among the country's most knowledgeable people in the field when Morris hired him just over three years ago. As with Morris, Ziehmer's passion began as a youth and evolved into a career as a leading advocate for conservation.

Ziehmer joined Morris at the Bass Pro Shops headquarter in Springfield, Mo., after serving as director of the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Morris said one motivation in uniting the nation's two major outdoors companies was to make a positive impact with conservation initiatives on a much larger scale.

The national challenges facing conservation efforts certainly are much greater today than any individual efforts to overcome them.

Morris' vision is to create the most influential united conservation effort possible across North America. That means uniting customers with the leading outdoor organizations (think Ducks Unlimited, Wildlife Federation, water protection associations, commissions, alliances and societies, industry associates and outfitters) in a collaborative effort to ensure this nation, and our planet, survives as a better place than it was when each of us arrived.

In the process, Morris has repeatedly been nationally honored for his passionate devotions. The National Wildlife Federation is among many who've taken note of his efforts to maintain balance and harmony in nature. The federation recently bestowed its highest honor on him for standing alone "as a driving force for conservation. Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's unwavering support has dramatically impacted conservation in our country."

Everything Morris has accomplished (while also actively connecting our nation's youth with his efforts) has been steadily building on an enduring legacy to our country and the world.

That particular goal already is being achieved in many ways, from the innovative WOLF School for fifth-graders at Bass Pro in Springfield to more than 25 schools whose students have studied at Bass Pro's ecological outdoor park called Dogwood Canyon near Morris' popular Big Cedar Lodge on Lake Taneycomo.

The Johnny Morris Foundation and related programs also regularly awards and grants to many worthy conservation-oriented projects. Those efforts include restorative projects in the Everglades, along with the so-called Prairie Potholes marshlands of the upper Midwest, which support over half the habitat for our nation's migrating waterfowl ,and providing more than 400,000 rods and reels for America's youth fishing programs.

In many ways, Morris and his efforts in preserving and enhancing our nation's outdoors and habitats closely resemble a modern-day pioneer cut from similar cloth as our late conservation-driven President Theodore Roosevelt.

His devotion, as I see it, also is akin to that of Sioux Chief Black Elk, who respected the interdependent link between humans and all living things. A conscious regard for the seasonal cycles was crucial to secure clothing, shelter and food, as Black Elk observed. During Black Elk's period when animals were in great abundance, their very existence gave proof to the Chief of the Great Spirit behind it all.

When I consider the chief's wisdom, the logic behind nurturing and preserving environmental balance is indeed rooted in our spiritual natures. After all, as human beings we are gifted with the God-given ability to affect and achieve such goals.

Sadly, nowadays we take far too much about nature for granted rather than honoring the complex and sacred gifts designed to maintain crucial balance.

With an undergraduate degree in fisheries and wildlife and a master's in wildlife management, Ziehmer today is the point of the spear in pulling so many of Morris' diverse outdoor-oriented associates into a cohesive and effective force for preserving our natural treasures that range from waters to forests, to habitats and every living creature in the interwoven cycle of life.

Ziehmer says the Johnny Morris Foundation plays a key role in awarding grants to youth fishing and hunting organizations, advancing school programs, and helping fund greenway trails and outdoor outreach programs while working to forge laws aimed at achieving conservation goals.

The congenial Ziehmer, a former Eagle Scout and the middle of three children raised in a modest rural home, draws his obvious passion and commitment from childhood when his father hoisted him on his shoulders during fishing and hunting trips. Morris had a similar connection to the outdoors and fishing as a youth with his beloved Uncle Buck.

Today, the united national push toward embedding conservation practices into the consciousness of Americans rests on three basic pillars established by Morris and his team of associates.

First, continue to pull potential audiences away from their "electronic escapes" and connect them with the magnificence of the outdoors. This includes connecting diverse communities currently engaged in outdoor sports, including returning servicemen and women in healing outdoor experiences.

Secondly, conserve wildlife and habitat for future generations. This is best achieved by working with partners in the North American Model of Conservation to ensure future generations experience all the wonderful places waiting outdoors.

Finally, advocate for sportsmen and sportswomen of all ages and backgrounds. This includes resolving access issues for those wanting to enjoy the outdoors and ensuring that critical funding for our natural resources remains a national priority.

The bottom line for this solemn and patriotic duty we call conservation, valued readers, is to continually peer around the approaching corner of our individual mortality, then ask what of our imperiled natural resources and habitats are we leaving in optimum condition for our children and theirs.

It's very much a practical, rather than political, question.

I'm convinced that without Morris' heartfelt, lifelong leadership while also working to unify so many others in this vital national cause, there's no doubt conservation causes in America would be far more threatened than they are today.

