• Katerina Sakellaropoulou, 63, a former judge, was sworn in as Greece's first female president in a ceremony that took place in a nearly empty Parliament building in Athens as part of the country's measures to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

• Duncan Hunter, the California congressman facing up to five years in prison after being convicted of misspending campaign funds, is getting support from his teenage son who sent a letter to the judge overseeing the case asking that his father not be sent to jail.

• Mattelyn Parks, 29, of Augusta, Ga., was arrested on child cruelty charges after her unattended 11-year-old son set himself on fire using rubbing alcohol as part of a social media stunt and suffered first- and second-degree burns, authorities said.

• Thomas Heller, an administrative law judge, is recommending that Dr. Guillermo Cortes have his medical license revoked, saying there is "clear and convincing evidence" that Cortes sexually assaulted a fellow doctor at a Los Angeles hospital in 2015.

• Amador Martinez, a police detective in Las Cruces, N.M., said he's combing through 50-60 tips he's received since a February news conference where police announced a $30,000 reward for information related to an unsolved 1990 bowling alley robbery and arson that left four people dead.

• Brandon Grant, 40, a taxi driver in Lake Charles, La., and Fergus Bushnell, 41, face kidnapping and robbery charges after a man who called a cab for a ride home after winning $15,000 at a casino reported being beaten and robbed after he told the driver about his winnings, deputies said.

• Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo, 56, the king of South Africa's Aba Thembu, the traditional clan of founding president Nelson Mandela, was arrested after being accused of attacking family members with an ax at their royal homestead.

• Takii Nikeya Smith, 44, described by federal authorities in Baltimore as a "large-scale cocaine supplier on the Eastern Shore of Maryland," pleaded guilty to federal drug charges and was sentenced to 13 years in prison.

• Andrew Gillum, 40, a Democrat who once ran for governor in Florida, acknowledged that he'd had too much to drink but denied using drugs after police said they found him "inebriated" and initially unresponsive in a Miami Beach hotel room where they found small bags of crystal methamphetamine.

A Section on 03/14/2020