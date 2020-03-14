Jail halting visits, inmate programs

The Pulaski County jail will suspend in-person visitation and volunteer programs until further notice because of covid-19 concerns, according to a news release Friday from Pulaski County sheriff's office spokesman Mitch McCoy.

The jail plans to offer video visitation, a program it has been working on for six months, early next week, the release said.

Inmates with religious needs will not be affected by the lack of volunteer programs, according to the release.

People can follow any changes to the operation of the jail by calling (501) 340-6993.

