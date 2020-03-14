Links unknown in LR infection

Gov. Asa Hutchinson (right) gives a press conference about new coronavirus cases as Arkansas Surgeon General, Dr. Greg Bledsoe (center), and Commissioner of Education, Johnny Key (left), look on Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Arkansas Department of Health in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

Three more Arkansans have tested positive for the new coronavirus, including one who became infected through the state's first apparent case of "community spread," meaning the person did not have contact with another person who has tested positive or traveled from an area where the virus is spreading, officials said Friday.

The person with an unknown infection source is a Little Rock resident who was tested while hospitalized at UAMS Medical Center, where the patient remained Friday, officials said.

The other newly identified infected are a couple who had returned from a foreign country affected by the virus.

"The case that is of most concern is the one where we don't have a linkage to an out-of-state exposure or to a known case," state Health Secretary Nate Smith said Friday. "That suggests the likelihood of transmission within the Little Rock community."

The new cases raised the number of people in the state with known infections to nine, including at least one child, whose positive test was announced Thursday.

In addition, the Health Department was testing 22 people for possible infections and monitoring 165 who were placed on home quarantine after returning from an affected area or having contact with someone who has tested positive.

All three of the people who tested positive most recently are adults, Health Department spokesman Meg Mirivel said.

To slow further spread of the virus, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Friday that he is adopting a recommendation Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. made a day earlier against holding gatherings in the city of more than 200 people and extending it to a four-county area: Pulaski, Saline, Jefferson and Grant.

Those are the counties where officials said the infected people live, go to school or have family members.

"Beyond that in the state I expect people to make good judgments" about whether events should go forward, Hutchinson said.

TRACING CONTACTS

Mirivel said five of the people who have tested positive live in Jefferson County, and the others live in Pulaski and Saline counties.

One is a patient at Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff. Aside from the UAMS Medical Center patient, the other infected are being kept under home quarantine.

Health Department officials have said they are working to track down people who had contact with those who have tested positive.

People who had significant contact with a person known to be infected are being quarantined at home, and those who have symptoms are being tested.

Cam Patterson, chancellor at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, said the community transmission case means there are unknown people in Little Rock who have the virus, and one of them transmitted it to the known patient.

He said this is not surprising.

"We knew this was going to happen. And this is exactly the way that influenza is transmitted in the community, so there's nothing unexpected about this," Patterson said.

He said the development doesn't change the recommended steps people can take to avoid getting the virus.

Those include hand washing and social distancing -- avoiding large gatherings, forgoing handshakes and maintaining a 6-foot distance from others in public.

Scott announced the community transmission case at a news conference at City Hall just before Hutchinson spoke with reporters at the Health Department's headquarters to discuss the state's new cases and its response efforts.

"This is completely different. This is new information," Scott said. "We want to be very upfront with the citizens of Little Rock but also to maintain peace and public health and safety."

Hutchinson declared a public-health emergency in the state on Wednesday, when the first patient in the state tested positive for the virus.

On Thursday, after five more people tested positive, he announced that public schools in Pulaski, Saline, Jefferson and Grant counties would be closed for two weeks.

State Secretary of Education Johnny Key said officials will decide later whether the closures should be extended.

Hutchinson said he decided not to close schools in other areas after reviewing guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

He noted that, according to the CDC, short-term closures haven't been shown to be effective in slowing the spread of a virus. The closures also can hamper health care workers who have children and create hardships for families who have trouble affording food.

"If there was a confirmed case or test positive, then you would want to close a school long enough to have cleansing and a deep cleaning of the school, and then it can be reopened, but that's a short-term remedy," Hutchinson said.

INCREASED TESTING

Hutchinson said he had authorized 10 additional positions for workers at the Health Department's lab to increase its testing capacity. The lab can test about 20 specimens a day and had tested about 70 as of Friday morning, Smith said.

UAMS Medical Center has ordered equipment allowing it to test about 300 people a day, Patterson said, but the delivery of the equipment, expected Thursday, was delayed by about a week, presumably because of high demand across the country. Once the equipment arrives, the test will have to be validated, which will take about a week.

In the meantime, state Surgeon General Greg Bledsoe said doctors can order a test through large companies such as Quest Diagnostics in Secaucus, N.J., or LabCorp of Burlington, N.C.

Bledsoe said people who think they need to be tested should call their doctors first and "be discerning" about requesting a test.

"There are 3 million people in the state of Arkansas," he said. "Obviously if everyone decides they need a coronavirus test, that's going to overwhelm any lab."

A group representing the state's federally funded community health centers this week called on the state to pay for testing for people without insurance and for insurance companies to cover telemedicine examinations regardless of whether the patient lives in an urban or rural area.

Hutchinson said the state Medicaid program will cover the test at no cost to the patient and that officials have encouraged private insurers to do the same.

He said Friday that he was using his emergency authority to waive a requirement that doctors establish a relationship with a patient in person or using video technology before being able to treat a patient. Instead, the relationship can be established over the phone.

Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield CEO Curtis Barnett said Friday that his company already covers telemedicine regardless of where the patient lives, but that he would check with the Community Health Centers of Arkansas to see if any additional flexibility is needed.

The company announced this week that it would cover coronavirus testing with no requirement for the doctor to obtain prior authorization from the company or for the patient to pay out of pocket.

"We don't want there to be any financial barriers or any administrative barriers for someone to receive the testing," he said.

Barnett said it is also allowing customers to refill prescriptions early and encouraging customers and providers to use telemedicine.

The company doesn't control coverage decisions by employers who fund their own health plans and use Blue Cross as a claims administrator, but Blue Cross has communicated with them about the changes it has made to its fully insured plans.

SUPPLY SHORTAGE

The virus, which first emerged late last year in Wuhan, China, spreads through respiratory droplets that fly out when people sneeze or cough. Symptoms of covid-19, the illness caused by the virus, include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

Those symptoms have been mild for most people but severe or even deadly for some. The elderly and people with chronic health conditions are considered most at risk.

David Wroten, executive vice president of the Arkansas Medical Society, said access to testing hasn't been a problem because doctors haven't yet seen many patients with symptoms and other factors, such as travel history or contact with someone with covid-19, pointing to a possible infection.

But he said doctors have been struggling with a shortage of protective gear such as masks and gowns.

"A lot of doctor's offices are putting signs on the door that if you have fever, shortness of breath, if you've been to one of these places [with a coronavirus outbreak], don't come in the clinic. Call us from your car," Wroten said. "Or they're sending them to the hospital," if the hospital has established a special clinic for potential coronavirus patients.

Hutchinson said the Health Department's supply of protective medical gear will be "expanded dramatically" within a week, when he expects a shipment including 28,000 N95 respirators and 66,000 surgical masks to arrive.

The state doesn't have "a shortage of that," Hutchinson said. "It's a matter of allocating that out to our health care community."

He said he also had transferred positions from the Department of Human Services to increase staffing at a call center in the Health Department where health professionals answer questions from the public and health care providers about the virus.

The center is available 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at (800) 803-7847 or after hours for urgent matters at (501) 661-2136.

"Right now there's over 800 calls that are backed up at our call center," Hutchinson said. "This is unacceptable because you've got the public that's calling in asking for answers to questions."

Mirivel said the center had received almost 3,000 calls since it was established on Jan. 30.

CITY MEASURES

Immediately after the Little Rock City Hall news conference, medical professionals who make up the city's newly formed covid-19 task force convened for their first meeting.

The group, which is chaired by At-large City Director Dean Kumpuris and includes leaders from hospitals, is working to determine where a centralized assessment site could be set up in the city. Officials raised the idea of a drive-thru screening site at the Baptist Health southwest campus.

At a drive-thru clinic at UAMS, set up on the ground floor of a parking garage at Shuffield and Jack Stephen drives, a doctor and nurse ask people questions, take their temperatures and refer them for testing when appropriate, UAMS spokesman Leslie Taylor has said.

The clinic, which is open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., saw five people after opening Thursday afternoon but had seen more than 50 more by Friday afternoon.

Kumpuris said the city also needs to focus on educating the public. He said it's planning to run public service announcements and newspaper advertisements about preventive practices that include phone numbers to call for information.

The task force is scheduled to meet again at 2 p.m. Monday in the City Hall boardroom.

Information for this article was contributed by Hunter Field of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. on Friday announces the discovery of the first case of community infection of coronavirus. The reference to community infection means the patient wasn’t infected by another person known to have the virus or from exposure in a country where the virus is spreading. More photos at arkansasonline.com/314virus/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)

