Louisiana use of pretrial jail leads nation

NEW ORLEANS -- A civil rights organization's two-year analysis of thousands of jail records shows Louisiana leads the nation in the percentage of people held behind bars before they are tried for a crime, according to a report released Friday.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana report says more than 15,000 people are jailed pretrial in Louisiana on any given day. It states that for every 100,000 Louisiana residents ages 15 to 64, there are 502 people jailed while awaiting trial.

The report also notes racial disparities. "Black Louisianans are more than twice as likely to be jailed following arrest than white Louisianans," it said.

Noting that median bail for those jailed in the low-income state is $24,000, the report adds, "Excessive bail is at the root of pretrial injustice."

The report comes nearly three years after Louisiana adopted policies that dropped its population of convicts held by the state and, for a time, reduced the state's incarceration rate from the highest in the nation.

"These findings are a wake-up call that even as Louisiana has worked to reduce its prison population, a devastating epidemic of pretrial incarceration has risen up in its wake," Alanah Odoms Hebert, ACLU of Louisiana executive director, said in a news release accompanying Friday's report.

