Man faces charge in school bus theft

Little Rock police arrested a Hot Springs man Tuesday in the theft of a school bus, according to an arrest report.

The manager of the Shell gas station at 13400 Interstate 30 told police over the phone about a man, later identified as 28-year-old Christopher Green, asking for assistance fueling a Lakeside School District bus just before 11 a.m., the report said.

A school bus matching the description was reported stolen early that morning by the Hot Springs Police Department, the report said.

Officers arrested Green at the scene on a charge of felony theft by receiving. He is no longer listed on the Pulaski County jail inmate roster.

Dead woman's card used, LR police told

Police arrested a Little Rock woman Thursday after a dead woman's debit card was used, according to a Little Rock police arrest report.

A man told officers Feb. 19 that his wife, who died earlier this year, had five unauthorized transactions on her bank account between Jan. 23 and Feb. 4 totaling $1,641.48, the report said. Officers were told by the man that he had hired a home care provider to care for his wife, according to the report.

The man didn't know the caregiver's full name, only that she went by Shamonique. Police identified Shamonique Mackrell, 29, via an ATM video. The man confirmed that she was the caregiver, the report said.

Mackrell was arrested at 1:15 p.m. Thursday at her residence and confessed to her involvement, according to the report. She is being held in lieu of $1,500 bond at the Pulaski County jail on charges of felony debit card fraud and felony theft of property.

Metro on 03/14/2020