• Hamilton at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles and all performances on Broadway have been postponed, but now, without compromising recommended social-distancing procedures, fans can listen to a song that was cut from the hit musical. Amid the rapidly escalating developments around the coronavirus Thursday, Hamilton scribe and star Lin-Manuel Miranda took to Twitter to say he wished he could send everyone peace of mind via the platform. But since he couldn't, he sent the next best thing: an unreleased Hamilton song. "Here's a cut Hamilton/Washington tune called 'I Have This Friend,'" Miranda tweeted. "No one's heard it, not even [Hamilton director Thomas] Kail." In the song, which is available on Soundcloud, Alexander Hamilton asks George Washington for advice for his "friend" who is "in a bit of a bind." Miranda sings both parts. Hamilton, of course, is referring to the situation he has found himself in regarding his extramarital affair with the married Maria Reynolds. After finding out about the affair, Reynolds' husband demanded payment from Hamilton to keep it a secret. The song would have come before "The Reynolds Pamphlet" in Act 2 of the musical and was written before he penned the song "Hurricane," Miranda explained further.

• New York's attorney general is demanding that conspiracy theorist Alex Jones stop hawking phony coronavirus treatments. Attorney General Letita James' office sent a cease-and-desist letter saying it's "extremely concerned" by Jones' claims that toothpaste, dietary supplements, creams and other products sold on his website can prevent and cure the disease, known as covid-19. Jones, known for pushing conspiracy theories about school shootings and the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, touted the products on his radio show last week, according to the letter sent Thursday. No treatments or vaccines have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and the National Institutes of Health says there is no scientific evidence to suggest alternative remedies can prevent or cure the illness. "As the coronavirus continues to pose serious risks to public health, Alex Jones has spewed outright lies and has profited off of New Yorkers' anxieties," said James, a Democrat. An email seeking comment was sent to a media mailbox on Jones' website, Infowars.com. The 46-year-old was arrested Tuesday in Austin, Texas, on a charge of driving while intoxicated. The cease-and-desist letter to Jones was the fourth that James' office has issued this week regarding fake coronavirus products. One ordered televangelist Jim Bakker to stop selling a purported coronavirus cure. Earlier this week, the state of Missouri sued Bakker over the sales.

In this Tuesday, March 10, 2020 booking photo provided by the Travis County (Texas) Sheriff's Office is Alex Jones. (Travis County Sheriff's Office via AP)

A Section on 03/14/2020