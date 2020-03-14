NASCAR, IndyCar shut down events

Jimmie Johnson leads the field into Turn 3 during the second stage of a NASCAR Cup Series race March 1 in Fontana, Calif. NASCAR called off the next two races, and IndyCar suspended its season through the end of April in response to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP/Will Lester)

NASCAR and IndyCar reversed course Friday and pulled the plug on racing this weekend, with IndyCar also suspending its season through the end of April due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

NASCAR called off Sunday's race at Atlanta Motor Speedway and next weekend's events at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Both events were already scheduled to be run without spectators.

IndyCar was scheduled to open its season Sunday on the streets of downtown St. Petersburg without fans. Formula One also canceled its season opening race in Australia, leaving the first full weekend of global motorsports without a major event.

Mark Miles, president and CEO of IndyCar parent company Penske Enterprises, said the about-face came as both IndyCar and NASCAR saw more and more events and attractions closing. He cited the cancellation mid-tournament of The Players Championship and the closure of theme parks as indicators public gatherings should not proceed.

"There's a public health risk any time people are getting together," Miles said. "Really, there isn't a sporting event left that feels comfortable running even without fans. ... We just felt like it was the right thing to do to not allow the opportunity for the racers to go racing here."

It takes six to eight weeks to build a street course, which shuts down large portions of the host city. It is unlikely that St. Petersburg can host the event later this year because of the permits required. Miles also said the Grand Prix of Long Beach, scheduled for April 19, was officially canceled for 2020.

It was unknown what will happen to races in Birmingham, Ala., and at Circuit of the Americas in Texas, two of the four April races canceled Friday by IndyCar.

"From our perspective, our hope, our ambition, our plan is to restart in May and to get in as much of a season as we can," Miles said.

If IndyCar resumes in May, the season would begin at Indianapolis Motor Speedway first with a race on the road course and then the showcase Indianapolis 500 on Memorial Day weeknd.

"Anything from this point is going to be strange, right now is strange," five-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon said. "I think that would be a fantastic start because that would mean everything is moving in the right direction, but we don't even know that now. Hopefully we are racing by then."

MLB

Major League Baseball is encouraging players to go home a day after canceling spring training and postponing opening day by at least two weeks.

Ballparks in Florida and Arizona were locked down Friday as the sport considered how to proceed following an outbreak that has brought the U.S. sports schedule to a standstill. Teams speculated the season might not start until sometime in May, necessitating a reduced schedule.

The league and players' association were discussing options Friday. Many teams said in the morning they planned to close for the weekend and re-open camps Monday. But a decision was made to encourage players to leave camp in the afternoon.

The dispersal is not mandatory. In particular, many minor league players -- especially from other countries -- have been hoping to remain in camps, where they have usually access to housing, food and training facilities.

NHL

NHL players are staying away from rinks and self-isolating.

Players have been instructed to remain at home in their team's city and avoid practice facilities and crowded places. Within the next two weeks, they could be allowed to return and skate and work out in small groups while games are not being played.

"What we now asked our clubs and our players to do is to go home, isolate to the extent possible for the next few days," Commissioner Gary Bettman said Friday. "How many days exactly we're working on with the medical people. And then we'll be looking to progress in terms of activities once we get a handle on whether or not anybody in the short term is going to test positive."

The NHL and NHL Players' Association laid out more specific guidelines and sent them to players and teams in a memo read to The Associated Press by a person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the memo is private.

The memo states team facilities are currently closed to players, except those requiring treatment for what the memo refers to as "disabling injuries." The next step, following the direction of health officials, would be opening the facilities and allowing players to skate and work out in small groups.

BASKETBALL

The Real Madrid basketball player who tested positive for the coronavirus was forward Trey Thompkins, who played at the University of Georgia from 2008 to 2011.

The positive result prompted Madrid's basketball and soccer teams to enter quarantine because they share some facilities at the club's training center.

Thompkins wrote on Twitter he was "feeling great and just waiting for the virus to pass."

Spain has declared a state of emergency for two weeks to try to contain the virus.

OLYMPICS

The Greek Olympic committee said it is suspending the rest of its torch relay because of the "unexpectedly large crowd" that gathered to watch despite repeated requests for the public to stay away to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Hellenic Olympic Committee said a large crowd had gathered to watch the flame for the Tokyo Olympics pass through the southern Greek town of Sparta. The flame was lit Thursday at the birthplace of the games in Ancient Olympia in a pared-down ceremony.

The committee says it took "the difficult but essential decision to cancel the rest of the program of the flame relay on Greek territory."

It said the decision was taken in coordination with the health ministry and the International Olympic Committee.

The handover of the Olympic Flame to the Tokyo organizing committee will go ahead as scheduled on March 19 at the stadium in Athens where the first modern Olympics were held in 1896.

The U.S. Olympic wrestling trials scheduled for April 4-5 at Penn State have been postponed indefinitely.

USA Wrestling announced organizers are working with officials in State College, Penn., and medical experts to determine when, and if, the event can be rescheduled at the Bryce Jordan Center.

HORSE RACING

Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans is joining other tracks in banning fans through the remainder of its racing meet that ends March 29. Only essential staff and credentialed horsemen and media will be in attendance.

The $1 million Louisiana Derby will run as scheduled on March 21. The race offers the winner 100 points toward qualifying for the Kentucky Derby on May 2.

There were no fans at Gulfstream Park on Friday, and plenty of bets got made anyway.

Almost $7 million was wagered on Gulfstream's 10-race card, down about 20% from the same racing date last year -- but, it should be noted, Friday had about 20% fewer horses on the card as well.

Fans were kept away from the South Florida track and jockeys were examined by medical professionals before being cleared to race.

RUNNING

The London Marathon scheduled for April 26 has been postponed to Oct. 4.

"We know how disappointing this news will be for so many -- the runners who have trained for many months, the thousands of charities for which they are raising funds, and the millions who watch the race every year," event director Hugh Brasher said.

Previously, coronavirus fears have forced the Barcelona Marathon originally scheduled on Sunday, to be postponed to Oct. 25, and the Paris Marathon on April 5 to be shifted to Oct. 18.

The Rome Marathon set for March 29 was canceled earlier.

