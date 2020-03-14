NFL relying on phone, video interviews

FILE - In this April 15, 2019, file photo, Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker answers questions during a news conference in Nashville, Tenn. The Tennessee Titans have waived three-time Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker after injuries ended each of his last two season. The Titans announced the move Friday, March 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

NEW YORK -- The NFL is ending in-person visits between teams and draft prospects because of concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

The league sent a memo to all 32 clubs on Friday afternoon saying the ban would go into effect until further notice at the end of the business day. The memo, obtained by The Associated Press, adds that teams will be permitted to conduct telephone and/or video conference interviews with prospects through the day before the draft.

The NFL draft is currently scheduled to begin on April 23 in Las Vegas.

The league has told teams they must report all telephone and video conference calls with prospects to the NFL player personnel department upon completion. Each team is restricted to no more than three telephone or video conferences with an individual player per week, from Sunday through Saturday. Also, each call or video conference can last no longer than one hour.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

The NFL also warned that any clubs that violate the restrictions would be subject to discipline from the league.

The decision by the league comes as many teams have pulled their coaches and scouting staffs from the road and limited many personnel to working from home.

"We have not taken this step lightly, but believe that it is most consistent with protecting the health of our club personnel, draft eligible players, and the public," the memo said. "It also has the ancillary benefit of ensuring competitive equity."

The memo says the league arrived at its decision under the guidance of Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills as well as medical experts at the WHO and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

TITANS

Walker, Succop waived

The Tennessee Titans have waived three-time Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker and kicker Ryan Succop.

Photo by FR171271 AP

FILE — In this Dec. 31, 2017, file photo, Tennessee Titans kicker Ryan Succop shakes hands with fans after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars in an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans have waived three-time Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker and kicker Ryan Succop. Injuries ended each of Walker's last two seasons. Succop made only one field goal last season. The Titans announced the moves Friday, March 13, 2020 a day after waiving linebacker Cameron Wake and Dion Lewis. (AP Photo/James Kenney, File)

Injuries ended each of Walker's last two seasons along and Succop made only one field goal last season. The Titans announced the moves Friday, a day after waiving linebacker Cameron Wake and Dion Lewis.

The cuts should help create approximately $20 million more in salary cap space before NFL free agency opens March 18.

Walker, 35, played his last seven seasons with the Titans after being a fifth-round draft pick by San Francisco in 2006. He caught 381 passes for 4,423 yards and 28 touchdown catches with Tennessee and has 504 catches for 5,888 yards and 36 TDs for his career.

But he had to be carted off the field in the 2018 season opener with a broken right ankle. Walker started the season and caught his 500th career pass in a win at Atlanta last September and made his 100th career start at Denver. Walker had only 21 receptions for 215 yards and two TDs last season before being placed on injured reserve after seven games.

JAGUARS

Franchise tag placed on DE

The Jacksonville Jaguars placed the franchise tag on disgruntled defensive end Yannick Ngakoue on Friday, a move that guarantees him more than $19 million next season.

It's the non-exclusive tag, a one-year tender offer that equates to the top five salaries at the player's position over the last five years. Ngakoue can negotiate with other teams. Jacksonville has the right to match any offer or receive two first-round draft picks as compensation if he signs elsewhere.

Ngakoue also could refuse to sign the tender and try to force a trade. He announced earlier this month that he no longer wants a long-term deal from the Jaguars.

The 24-year-old Ngakoue doesn't believe the front office has shown him enough respect considering what he has done since joining the organization as a third-round draft pick in 2016.

Ngakoue's concerns stemmed from former Jaguars personnel chief Tom Coughlin's reign. He hoped a change in leadership would lead to a new contract. But the Jaguars have been slow to negotiate.

Ngakoue has 37 1/2 sacks and 14 forced fumbles in four seasons. The speedy strip-sack specialist made the Pro Bowl in 2017 and was an alternate the past two seasons. He clearly outplayed his $3.84 million rookie contract. He made $2.025 million in 2019 -- far less than other top playmakers at his position.

BENGALS

Left tackle released

Photo by NFLPV AP

This is a 2019 photo of Cordy Glenn of the Cincinnati Bengals NFL football team. This image reflects the Cincinnati Bengals active roster as of Monday, April 22, 2019 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

The Bengals released Cordy Glenn on Friday, severing ties with the left tackle who missed most of last season because of concussion and suspension.

Cincinnati obtained Glenn from Buffalo in a trade before the 2018 season. He started 13 games that year, when the Bengals won six games and Marvin Lewis was fired as head coach.

Glenn suffered a concussion during preseason last year and missed the first six games. He was suspended for the seventh game after a disagreement with Coach Zac Taylor's staff over his status.

The 30-year-old player missed three more games before starting five at left tackle and appearing in the final game of a 2-14 season, which matched the worst in franchise history.

The Bengals drafted left tackle Jonah Williams in the first round last year and planned to start him in Glenn's spot, moving the veteran tackle to another spot. Williams injured a shoulder that needed surgery, sidelining him for the entire season.

Williams is expected to be ready to start at left tackle next season.

Glenn has played eight years in the NFL -- the first six with Buffalo -- and has started 95 games overall.

LIONS

Wagner sent packing

The Detroit Lions released tackle Rick Wagner.

The Lions announced the move Friday. Wagner played the past three seasons with the Lions, starting 40 games. Wagner played 12 games last season. He missed time late in the season with knee problems.

The 30-year-old Wagner has played seven NFL seasons. His first four were with the Baltimore Ravens. He's played in 102 NFL games, including 87 starts.

Wagner signed with the Lions as a free agent in March 2017.

VIKINGS

Two defenders cut

The stability and related success the Minnesota Vikings enjoyed on defense during Coach Mike Zimmer's first six seasons will face a big test in 2020.

The inevitable turnover of an experienced-and-expensive unit began Friday when the Vikings terminated the contracts of two long-time starters: nose tackle Linval Joseph and cornerback Xavier Rhodes.

The moves cleared more than $18.5 million off the team's salary cap.

Both players were scheduled to carry a salary-cap hit of nearly $13 million in 2020.

Joseph played six of his 10 seasons in the NFL with the Vikings, after leaving the New York Giants as a free agent in 2014. He was picked for two Pro Bowls, playing in 88 of a possible 96 regular-season games as one of the league's best run-stoppers.

Rhodes, a first-round draft pick by the Vikings in 2013, became a full-time starter in his second year. He was picked for three Pro Bowls and was an Associated Press All-Pro in 2017, but his performance fell off sharply over the last two seasons.

Sports on 03/14/2020