Plans in works to get food, internet to kids

Eddie Mae Finley, cafeteria manager at Williams Elementary School, prepares the Little Rock School District’s “grab-and-go-lunch” of chef salad, fruit and milk. All district schools offered the food for pickup Friday. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/John Sykes Jr.)

One day into a two-week closure of public schools throughout Pulaski County, educators, government leaders and business people announced Friday their plans for providing some meals and internet access to students who rely on schools for those services.

On Thursday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson directed that public schools -- including charter schools -- in Pulaski, Grant, Saline and Jefferson counties be closed until March 30. The schools would have been closed March 23-27 anyway for spring break.

The governor issued the unprecedented directive after six people with homes, jobs, school and other contacts in the four-county area tested positive for coronavirus or covid-19, contingent on final verification from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.

Hutchinson said Friday in an update that the number of diagnosed individuals had increased to nine.

Arkansas Secretary of Education Johnny Key told the state Board of Education on Friday that no additional school districts had been identified for closing as a way to reduce exposure to the virus.

He urged that schools that are open to continue to be places of calm refuge for students, and he expressed appreciation for teachers and support staff members who are providing that reassurance to students.

Key also emphasized that only the governor has the authority to direct school systems to close because of covid-19. That's in contrast to the standard practice of school system leaders making decisions independent of state government to close schools for inclement weather, illness such as the flu or utility outages.

School system leaders who have questions and concerns about whether to remain open should first contact an Arkansas Department of Health hot line about their situations. Experienced educators have been assigned by Key to the Health Department to help field the calls and assess the information -- even through this weekend, Key said.

"A preemptive closure of a school may not be the best option," Key said. "A premature closure impedes our ability to get the right information to the Health Department so they can make medical- and scientific-based decisions."

Leaders of the closed districts and charter schools in the four counties do have the authority to decide whether to require students to do school assignments at home -- using either online or prepackaged lessons and in consultation with their teachers -- who are also working from their homes.

A school district's state-approved Alternative Method of Instruction plan, authorized by state law, enables students and teachers to work from their homes at times when schools have to be closed without having to make up the day on a school holiday or at the school year's end. The plans can be used for up to 10 days of the 178-day school year.

Key said most but not all of the districts in the four counties have alternative instruction plans. Dollarway School District in Jefferson County, for example, is an exception.

"The least disruption to learning is what we are shooting for," Key said. "We know there is disruption in learning. We are not insensitive to that. At the same time our students are depending on us to do what is in their best interest not just in this short-term but in the long-term. A lot of decision-making will be centered on both short- and long-term impacts."

Key acknowledged that student capacity to access the internet is a concern for school districts that want to use alternative instruction plans.

Comcast, a national provider of internet service, announced this week that it is providing free Wi-Fi for two months for low-income, new customers and easing billing requirements for other customers in light of the widespread closing of schools throughout the nation and the increase in employees working from home. More information is available at comca.st/39QbrTM and www.internetessentials.com.

Mike Poore, the superintendent of the Little Rock School District, sent out a community letter Friday evening in which he recapped the events of the day and issued a reminder that all school-sponsored activities and travel have been canceled through the end of spring break, March 27. Those canceled events include Artistry in the Rock, Computer Power Day and a chess tournament, as well as the state championship basketball game between Central and Conway high schools.

"What an amazing 48 hours we've all lived through," Poore wrote. "Like you, I became aware of the covid-19 virus several weeks ago. I had no idea how it would so directly impact our Little Rock School District community."

Poore said a mix of certified and support staff members reported to work Friday to answer phones and help with distribution of lunches to students.

He also announced how the staff would be deployed over the next several days. Transportation and security staff members will report to work next week to help with the distribution of grab-and-go meals for students.

"Other classified employees will not be asked to work next week, but will be asked to make up workdays at the end of the school year in accordance with their contracts," Poore said. "This allows us to ensure that all employees are treated fairly and that no employee's paycheck is impacted as we respond to the covid-19 virus."

Providing student access to school meals has been a concern in the wake of the directive to close schools.

Key urged districts that are closed to use available food to feed students rather than let it go to waste. The Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education has applied to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for waivers of school meal requirements that will ease the ability of the closed school districts to distribute food to students.

Provisions had been made as of Friday in each of the four districts in Pulaski County, the state's most populous county for some meals.

Little Rock has worked with partner organizations to provide grab-and-go lunches, which will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. today and March 21, and from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday and March 22 at the following locations:

• Chicot Elementary, 11100 Chicot Road.

• McMath Library, 2100 John Barrow Road.

• Dee Brown Library, 6325 Baseline Road.

• Terry Library, 2015 Napa Valley Drive.

Next week and during the week of March 23, walk-up and drive-up sites will be open for grab-and-go breakfasts from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the following locations:

• Chicot Elementary School.

• Carver Elementary School, 2100 E. Sixth St.

• King Elementary School, 905 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

• Romine Elementary School, 3400 Romine Road.

• Stephens Elementary School, 3700 W. 18th St.

• Terry Elementary School, 10800 Mara Lynn Road.

• McClellan High School, 9417 Geyer Springs Road.

Additionally, three Central Arkansas Library branches will be open as walk-up and drive-up sites for grab-and-go lunches from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• Dee Brown Library.

• Sue Cowan Williams Library, 1800 S. Chester St.

• Sid McMath Library.

Rock Region Metro is providing transportation to the school meal sites. More details about the routes to the meal sites are available at the bus system's website: rrmetro.org.

The North Little Rock School District will provide grab-and-go lunches to students next week, Monday through Friday, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lunches will be provided at the following schools:

• North Little Rock High School.

• Glenview Elementary.

• Boone Park Elementary.

• Ridge Road Elementary.

• Seventh Street Elementary.

• Amboy Elementary.

Any student can go any of those sites, no matter where the student lives.

Rock Region Metro is providing bus service for the six North Little Rock meal sites, as well.

The Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District will have sack lunches available Monday at the following Jacksonville locations:

• Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, 10174 Ray Road.

• Boys and Girls Club, 1 Boys Club Drive.

• Care Channel, 201 N. Elm St.

• Willow Bend, 300 Marshall Road.

• Max Howell Place, 3600 Max Howell Drive.

On Tuesday-Thursday, the Jacksonville district is partnering with the Boys and Girls Club of Jacksonville and the Arkansas Foodbank to provide family meal boxes to students and their families.

The food boxes can be picked up at the Jacksonville Boys and Girls Club from 4-6 p.m each day, while supplies last.

The Pulaski County Special School District has created a web page devoted to the coronavirus: bit.ly/3aY6JTR.

The page includes information on the availability of meals this weekend at certain Central Arkansas Library branches from:

• 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at the McMath, Dee Brown and Terry branches.

• 1:30-2:30 p.m. Sunday at the McMath, Dee Brown and Terry branches.

Guidance for Arkansas schools is available on the Division of Elementary and Secondary Education website at bit.ly/3d0asCa.

Metro on 03/14/2020