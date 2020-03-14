AT THE POST

DAY 29 of 57

FRIDAY’S TOTAL HANDLE $4,021,670 FRIDAY’S ON-TRACK HANDLE $92,198 FRIDAY’S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $3,929,472

TODAY’S POST TIME 12:35 p.m. (Spectators not allowed)

FRIDAY’S STARS

Jareth Loveberry won three races to improve his season total to seven victories in 99 starts and Martin Garcia won two races to improve his season total to 24 victories in 128 starts.

Loveberry won the second race with In the Deep ($11.80, $5.40, $3.20) covering 6 furlongs in 1:11.96. He won the fourth race with Hissy Missy ($13.20, $6.60, $3.40), covering 1 and 1/16 miles in 1:48.69. He won the fifth race with Josie the E F Five ($14.40, $6.40, $3.80), covering 6 furlongs in 1:11.56.

Garcia won the third race with Popular Kid ($5.20, $3.40, $2.60), covering 1 1/16 miles in 1:43.92 and the ninth race with The Big Bluff ($15.00, $5.40, $4.00), covering 6 furlongs in 1:11.73.

Federico Villafranco was the only trainer to win multiple races. He won the second race with In The Deep and the fifth with Josie The E F Five. Villafranco has won nine races in 65 starts this season.

TEMPERENCE HILL

The first running of the Temperence Hill Stakes for 4-year-olds took place on Friday with Sky Promise ($14.40, $5.40, $3.20), ridden by Orlando Mojica, covering 1 1/2 miles in 2:33.00. Sky Promise defeated Campaign by a neck. Sky Promise was in eighth place at the 1-mile pole and in sixth at at the 1 1/4-mile pole, rallied three wide out of the third turn, moved inside and then back out a bit, challenged inside between horses and with less than a furlong remaining, gained command and had enough to hold off Campaign.

“Just everything worked out perfect today,” winning trainer Robertino Diodoro said. “I thought he got a great ride. It was a race on paper that didn’t look like there was going to have any speed, except Remembering Rita. The two horses on the inside out broke him. I think that definitely helped us, for sure. The old saying is: ‘Races aren’t run on paper, they’re run on dirt.’ When I first saw the entries, I was like, ‘Oh, this isn’t going to be much fun because I really believed Remembering Rita would just gallop around.’ ”

Sky Promise improved his record to 7-5-3 in 28 starts and has now earned $455,889 for owners Rick Weist, Clayton Weist, R 6 Stable and Norman Tremblay.

The Temperence Hill is named for the 1980 Champion 3-year-old who won the Rebel Stakes, Arkansas Derby and 1½-mile Belmont Stakes that year.

FINAL FURLONG

Today’s sixth race, an entry-level allowance for 3-year-olds at 1 1/16 miles, could produce a starter, or starters, for the $1 million Arkansas Derby on April 11. Entrants include 3-1 program favorite Taishan for trainer Richard Baltas and Villainous (7-2) and Captain Bombastic (12-1) for trainer Jeremiah Englehart. Taishan and Villainous finished fifth and sixth, respectively, in the $750,000 Southwest Stakes on Feb. 17. Captain Bombastic, a New York-bred stakes winner, will be making his 3-year-old debut. … Through Thursday, the 28th day of the meeting, 230 claims had totaled $4,369,750. … Thursday marked the halfway point of the scheduled 57-day season. … Whoa Nellie, powerful winner of the $100,000 Pippin Stakes for older fillies and mares Jan. 25, underwent surgery last week (condylar fracture), trainer Larry Jones said Thursday morning, adding the hope for the 4-year-old daughter of Kentucky Derby winner Orb is a midsummer return. Whoa Nellie had been pointing for today’s $350,000 Azeri Stakes.