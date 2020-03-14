Runners in Rebel will fill emptiness

Silver Prospector (left,2) and jockey Ricardo Santana won the Southwest Stakes at Oaklawn in Hot Springs on Feb. 17. The two will pair again today in the Grade II, $1 million Rebel Stakes. (The Sentinel-Record/Richard Rasmussen)

HOT SPRINGS -- Silence will greet fields in each of the 11 races on Oaklawn's racing card today, an oddity that will increase in significance through the 10th race.

The Grade II, $1 million Rebel Stakes for 3-year-old Kentucky Derby hopefuls is set for 5:23 p.m.

Fans will not be allowed on-site for any races at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort -- including the 1 1/16-mile Rebel, Azeri Stakes and Essex Handicap -- as part of Oaklawn's effort to stem the coronavirus pandemic. Only personnel essential to racing and safety will be allowed on the grounds, a mandate put into place indefinitely at Oaklawn on Friday.

Parimutuel wagering -- long the lifeblood of thoroughbred racing -- will be limited to available simulcast outlets and internet sites.

There was an estimated crowd of 45,500 on the mid-March Saturday last season when Oaklawn featured the same three races.

"This is our Rebel weekend," Oaklawn President Louis Cella said. "We have Derby points. We have to show it. These guys have been the equine athletes, training and focusing on this race to see if they have an opportunity to go further, so we really have to put on the show for our equine athletes, even though our fans won't be able to see it.

"They'll be able to see it on oaklawnanywhere or the various news channels, but it's right for racing, and that's why we're going to do it."

Nadal, from the six-time Rebel-winning California barn of Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, will make his two-turn debut in the Rebel as the morning-line favorite.

Nadal, by Blame, has two career starts. In his last, he won the Grade II 7-furlong San Vicente Stakes as the 1-5 favorite at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif., on Feb. 9.

"He shipped really well," Baffert said. "Just need a break now and find out if he handles two turns. Hopefully, he'll keep the party going."

Baffert shipped American Pharoah to Oaklawn in 2015 for the Rebel, which he won. American Pharoah went on to win Oaklawn's Arkansas Derby, and later the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes to become the first winner of racing's Triple Crown since Affirmed in 1978.

The Rebel offers a total of 85 Kentucky Derby qualifying points, with 50, 20, 10 and 5 going to first through fourth, respectively. It is the third of four Derby qualifying races at Oaklawn, with the Arkansas Derby and its 170 qualifying points set for April 11.

Two of the eight Rebel entrants have raced on Oaklawn's track. Silver Prospector, a son of Declaration of War from the Oaklawn barn of Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen, finished fourth in the Smarty Jones Stakes and won the Southwest. Three Technique, a son of Mr Speaker trained by first-year Oaklawn regular Jeremiah Englehart, finished second in the Southwest.

Englehart said he took the advice of Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas and passed on the Southwest Stakes to train Three Technique for the Rebel and a possible entry in the Arkansas Derby.

Three Technique has five published works since the Smarty Jones. In his final, with exercise rider Marquel Lemon aboard, he worked a half-mile in 48.80 on March 7. Clockers timed Three Technique's gallop through 5 furlongs in 1:01.00, and 6 furlongs in 1:14.80.

"We wanted to do an easier work this time, and then let him kind of continue on the gallop out to just get some air in him," Englehart said. "Seemed like it went pretty well."

Jockey Irad Ortiz, Three Technique's jockey in the Southwest, is unavailable for the Rebel, so Englehart turned to Luis Saez.

"For Three Technique, let him run his race," Englehart said. "I wouldn't let him get out of his game. Luis will set him up very good. He's very good at getting an average-pace horse to show a little bit more pace, but he can always get a horse to relax, too, and I think that's going to be a good attribute for him with Three Technique."

Also entered from Asmussen's barn is Basin, who won the Grade I, 7-furlong Hopeful Stakes at Saratoga in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., on Sept. 2 in his last start.

Originally targeted toward the Breeders' Futurity at Keeneland in Lexington, Ky., on Oct. 5, injuries kept Basin from training until mid-January. Owner Ryne Poncik said he appeared ready after a 5-furlong work in 59.20 at Fair Grounds in New Orleans on Feb. 25, but he will return in the Rebel after a break from racing that lasted nearly 6 1/2 months.

"It's the layoff and two turns," Poncik said. "Say he ran in the Futurity and had a layoff, I would probably feel a little better, but it's up in the air right now what to think. Just happy to be at another race."

Rebel Stakes

Grade II, $1 million purse,

1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds

WHERE Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort,

Hot Springs

WHEN 10th race today, post time at approximately

5:23 p.m.

PP HORSE JOCKEY ML

1 Nadal Rosario 5-2

2 Excession Baze 30-1

3 Basin Castellano 3-1

4 Silver Prospector Santana 7-2

5 No Parole Talamo 8-1

6 Three Technique Saez 7-2

7 Coach Bahe Sunjur 30-1

8 American Theorem Pereira 6-1

