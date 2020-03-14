Delegates to a meeting of EU interior ministers chat Friday at the European Council building in Brussels. From the left are Georgios Koumoutsakos of Greece, Jean Asselborn of Luxembourg and the European commissioner for home affairs, Ylva Johansson. (AP/Thierry Monasse)

5 EU nations to accept migrant youths

BRUSSELS -- A group of European Union countries has agreed to take in at least 1,600 migrant children in Greece traveling without their parents, with the first unaccompanied minors likely to find homes in Luxembourg as soon as next week, EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said Friday.

There are currently more than 42,000 migrants living in overcrowded camps in the Greek islands, including about 5,500 unaccompanied minors. According to the police agency Europol around 10% of them are younger than 14.

Finland, France, Germany, Luxembourg and Portugal have offered to take them in, and Johansson said that at least two other countries expressed an interest in getting involved during a meeting Friday of EU interior ministers. She did not name them.

Earlier this week, Johansson said migrant children traveling alone "face violence, abuse and exploitation. Many of them just disappear from the asylum and reception centers, and we don't know where they are. I am afraid that many of them fall into the hands of criminals."

She said Friday that Greek authorities have told her quite a few are going to school each day, although some are dropping out, several choosing to try vocational training instead. She said "a lot are living in quite OK conditions," but some fall off the radar.

N. Korea conducts more artillery drills

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korean state media said Friday that leader Kim Jong Un has supervised another round of artillery exercises, the latest in a series of exercises believed to be aimed at boosting the country's fighting capability.

The Korean Central News Agency said Kim guided an artillery firing competition between army units on Thursday. It said the competition was meant to evaluate the readiness of artillery forces and improve the form, program and method of artillery drills.

Kim praised artillery troops for their "militant enthusiasm and attitude" and ordered authorities to hold similar artillery firing competitions on a regular basis, according to KCNA.

The latest drills were the fourth since late February.

U.S.-led diplomatic efforts aimed at getting the North to give up its nuclear weapons have been stalled for months. In late December, Kim said he would unveil "a new strategic weapon" and expand his nuclear arsenal in the face of U.S. sanctions and pressure.

Swedes: Baltic Sea area security at risk

COPENHAGEN, Denmark -- Sweden's external military intelligence service said Friday that the security policy situation in the Baltic Sea region "has deteriorated over time," meaning there is "an increased risk of military incidents and confrontation that can, in the worst case, lead to a situation escalating."

The Military Intelligence and Security Service, known by its Swedish acronym MUST, said "the dynamics between the United States, China, Russia and the European Union also affects the security policy situation in the Baltic Sea region."

In its annual report for 2019, the agency said the region "continues to be characterized by increased military activity. This means a growing risk of military incidents and confrontation that may, at worst, escalate."

MUST noted that "generally speaking Russia remains militarily inferior to the United States and NATO" but stressed that Russia "has the ability to be militarily superior regionally, and for a limited time." The reason for that is that NATO and Europe are dependent on American strengthening in the event of a conflict and that this would have to be relocated from North America.

Green-energy scandal blamed on errors

LONDON -- A public inquiry concluded Friday that a green-energy scandal, which triggered the breakdown of Northern Ireland's government, was caused by a series of errors and not political corruption.

Northern Ireland's Catholic-Protestant power-sharing administration collapsed in January 2017 because of wrangling between the political parties over the Renewable Heat Incentive, a program that rewarded business and farmers for using environmentally friendly fuel.

Flaws in the scheme meant subsidies for the wood-pellet fuel were higher than their cost, making it profitable to heat empty buildings to earn more money.

Retired judge Patrick Coghlin, who led the inquiry, said "corrupt or malicious activity" was not responsible for the design flaws that saw applicants "perversely incentivised" to burn excess heat to turn a profit.

He concluded that "the vast majority of what went wrong was due to an accumulation and compounding of error and omissions over time" by "a broad range of persons and organizations."

The main Irish nationalist party, Sinn Fein, quit the government in January 2017 over the handling of the affair by Arlene Foster, leader of the pro-British Democratic Unionist Party.

The rift soon widened to broader cultural and political issues separating Northern Ireland's British unionists and its Irish nationalists. Power-sharing was finally restored in January 2020.

A Section on 03/14/2020