State employee on leave after arrest

An Arkansas Department of Health employee faces a felony charge of first-degree battery after North Little Rock police said he ran over a man with his car during a dispute, leaving the man injured.

A Department of Health spokeswoman, Danyelle Mc-Neill, said in an email Thursday that Aldo Reyes, 39, has been placed on leave amid a department investigation into his arrest.

Reyes serves as a central warehouse operations manager and has worked for the Department of Health since June 30.

Reyes was arrested about 8:40 p.m. Saturday after police responded to 5501 MacArthur Drive in North Little Rock, according to an arrest report. At the scene, an officer reported seeing a victim lying in the road with severe scrapes and road rash-style injuries to his head, arm and back. The victim was with his fiancee, who told police that her partner had an argument with Reyes.

Reyes attempted to leave in his vehicle when the victim was trying to talk to him, the woman told police, adding that Reyes backed up, running over the man.

When off icers found Reyes at his Nevada Drive residence, he appeared unsteady on his feet with an odor of alcohol on his breath and with watery eyes, according to the report. Reyes told officers that he should have just fought the man and not run him over, the report said.

Reyes pleaded innocent to the charge Tuesday and was released from the Pulaski County jail on a $25,000 bond the same day, according to North Little Rock District Court records.

Reyes did not respond Thursday to an email seeking comment.