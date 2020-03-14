Philadelphia police officers line up Friday after the body of Cpl. James O’Connor was taken to a hearse at the emergency room entrance at Temple University Hospital. (AP/The Philadelphia Inquirer/Tim Tai)

Several people held after officer killed

PHILADELPHIA -- A Philadelphia police officer was shot and killed early Friday as he served a homicide warrant at a home, and several people were arrested, including the fugitive being sought, officials said.

Cpl. James O'Connor, 46, was shot about 5:45 a.m. in the city's Frankford section, officials said. He was shot in the shoulder above his bullet-resistant vest when officers entered the home, and two people in the home were wounded by return fire from another officer, officials said.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The two wounded people were stable, and their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, authorities said. Their names were not released.

Several people were arrested, including Hassan Elliott, the 21-year-old fugitive wanted in a robbery and slaying last year not far from the scene, District Attorney Larry Krasner's office said.

Krasner's spokeswoman, Jane Roh, said more than one person inside the house had a gun.

Krasner later said Elliott and a second person wanted in the March 2019 murder were in custody and expected to be charged in that case.

Tentative deal hit in teachers strike

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The St. Paul teachers union and Minnesota's second-largest school district reached a tentative contract agreement early Friday, ending a strike that began Tuesday and canceled classes for some 36,000 students.

The union, which represents about 3,600 teachers and support staff members, said it was in the best interest of all involved to settle the contract, given the uncertainty of possible school closures because of the coronavirus.

"Only an unprecedented pandemic and concern over the health and safety of our students and staff stopped St. Paul educators from fighting harder and longer for more resources for our children," said St. Paul Federation of Educators President Nick Faber. "Still, this strike demonstrated the power educators have when they use their collective voice."

Students will return to class Monday. A vote by union members has not been scheduled on the tentative agreement, which was reached about 3:30 a.m. Friday after more than 19 hours of mediation that began early Thursday.

The St. Paul Federation of Educators said the agreement includes more social workers, nurses, intervention specialists, psychologists and multilingual staff members, although it was not specific on the number of additional staff.

Iowa flooding outlook high, eases a bit

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Mississippi River flood chances remain high in eastern Iowa's Quad-Cities area but have dropped significantly in the past two weeks, the National Weather Service said in its latest spring flood outlook.

The report released Thursday showed a 59% chance of major flooding -- down from 95% reported on Feb. 27.

"This drop was due to a prolonged period of dry weather across much of the Mississippi River Valley and a favorable snowmelt," the report said. "However, it remains important to note that the overall risk of flooding remains high through the spring."

Crews evacuated people from buildings and cars on April 30 when a flood barrier failed along the Mississippi River, sending floodwaters rushing into downtown Davenport.

The Quad-City Times reported that Thursday's outlook was the last of three released this winter by the weather service's Davenport office. It said the "risk of major flooding is above normal for the entire reach of the [Mississippi] River from Dubuque, Iowa, through Gregory Landing, Mo."

17 people tied to MS-13 gang charged

SAN FRANCISCO -- Federal authorities in San Francisco announced charges against 17 reported members and associates of the international MS-13 gang for a broad range of crimes, including racketeering and attempted murder, carried out in the heart of the city's Hispanic district.

The individuals were taken into federal custody Thursday and appeared before a federal judge Friday, said U.S. Attorney David Anderson.

On Friday, San Francisco Police Chief William Scott shared the stage with Anderson in announcing the indictments. Police started looking into MS-13 related crimes in 2017, Scott said, and reached out to the federal government when they realized they needed more resources.

President Donald Trump has been particularly critical of MS-13, also called La Mara Salvatrucha, referring to gang activity as a reason to build a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico. The gang originated in Los Angeles decades ago. Many members hail from Mexico, El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala, and operate in at least 20 states.

The complaint alleges 10 criminal acts that took place between 2016 and 2019. Three of the defendants went after a family with two children in January 2019, punching and kicking near a playground, according to the complaint.

Anderson said he did not know the citizenship status of the 17 defendants, who range in age from 19 to 30. Eleven of them were already in custody.

U.S. Attorney David Anderson speaks Friday in San Francisco about the indictments of 17 people suspected of having ties to the violent MS-13 gang. (AP/Janie Har)

A Section on 03/14/2020