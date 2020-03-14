Walmart cutting business hours to focus on restocking, sanitizing

Walmart Inc. will cut its store operating hours effective Sunday, March 15, in what a top official said Saturday would “help ensure associates are able to stock the products our customers are looking for and to perform cleaning and sanitizing.”

In a news release on the Walmart website, Dacona Smith, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Walmart U.S., said Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets would be open from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m. until further notice.

“Stores currently operating under more reduced hours (for example they regularly close at 10 p.m. or open at 7 a.m.) will keep their current hours of operation,” Smith said in the release.

“As we make this change, associates will continue to work the hours and shifts they are scheduled, and our supply chain and trucking fleet will continue to move products and deliver to stores on their regular schedules,” Smith added, noting that the company was offering a temporary emergency leave policy for employees affected by the novel coronavirus and its related disease, covid-19.