Walmart office staffs to work at home

Walmart Inc. employees at the retailer's Bentonville headquarters and at Walmart's other U.S. corporate offices will work from their homes starting Monday as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus, Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon said in a memo Friday.

McMillon said the company arrived at the decision after consulting with state and local health officials, and with guidance from its chief medical officer. Employees will work remotely until "at least" April 3. In its international markets, the decision will be left to the various leadership teams based on their particular situations.

The company's Bentonville campus consists of a network of more than 20 buildings. Walmart doesn't disclose how many people work there, but has said more than 14,000 employees will move to its new campus now under construction.

Walmart's other U.S. locations include San Bruno, Calif.; Hoboken, N.J.; Plano, Texas; and Reston, Va.

Tyson Foods Inc. and J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. have also asked employees to work from home for the next few weeks, starting Monday.

Alan Ellstrand, an associate dean of the University of Arkansas' Sam M. Walton College of Business, said there's no question that Walmart's move is a big disruption for the company, especially with such a quick roll-out. "I don't think Walmart would be doing this if they didn't feel it was the right thing to do for public health as well as for the protection of their own associates," he said.

Ellstrand said past catastrophic events such as Hurricanes Sandy and Katrina may have forced some businesses to take similar measures, but he didn't know of such a situation pertaining to public health. "I would say in this context it's certainly unusual," he said. "I can't say that it's necessarily unprecedented."

Moving such a large number of people to work off-site takes a lot of planning, Ellstrand said, and Walmart has probably been planning this "for a while."

"I think they're a very sophisticated company, and they do a lot of planning for unforeseen events and potential disasters," Ellstrand said. "My guess is they've had people who've gone through these scenarios, and are familiar with what it will take to do this."

As for the actual implementation, he said, "I'm sure there's a lot of learning going on to actually do it and find out it works in some ways, and in other ways it might be more challenging."

How it's done is probably going to vary some, depending on employees' positions, Ellstrand said. "I'm sure they're going to be using WebEx, Skype and FaceTime, and all those web-based apps."

"It'll take some time for people to adapt," he said, "and it'll be interesting to see how long they do this."

Walmart has already tightened U.S. travel restrictions for corporate employees, limiting air travel to essential operations. In a memo issued Wednesday, the retailer asked that its suppliers not visit its offices, and any in-person visits deemed "absolutely necessary" will require approval.

Wednesday's restrictions updated rules put in place a week earlier that banned U.S. domestic travel related to events such as conferences and trade shows. All cross-border international travel was restricted to "business-critical trips" with prior approval. Those restrictions remain in place, Chief People Officer Donna Morris said in the memo, and all the limits will be imposed through April.

To safeguard the health of customers and workers at Walmart and Sam's Club stores, which are seeing heavy foot traffic, stores are being cleaned daily -- especially in high-touch, high-traffic areas like cash registers and shopping carts, according to a blog post on Walmart's website. In addition, each store has an employee assigned to maintain key areas throughout the day.

The retailer also said it's evaluating whether to modify store hours at some of its 24-hour stores to allow for additional cleaning.

Tyson on Friday informed many workers at its U.S. corporate offices to work remotely through March 27. J.B. Hunt told all employees who are able to work from home to do so through April 3.

Not every corporate Tyson worker will be eligible to work remotely. Chief Executive Noel White said management will determine what critical business personnel will be asked to continue working on-site, while others work from home. About 3,500 corporate employees work in Northwest Arkansas.

Tyson is also making changes for its hourly workers. White said the company is relaxing attendance policies at its processing plants, waiving the deductible for doctor visits for covid-19, and relaxing refill limits for 30-day prescriptions of certain medications.

"We will continue to adapt and adjust our approach as needed," White told employees.

