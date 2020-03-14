BASKETBALL

Surgery for Mavs guard

With the NBA season on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson went ahead with surgery for a right shoulder injury that had sidelined him for three weeks. The team said Friday that Brunson underwent the procedure on his labrum in Dallas. There is no timetable for his return. Brunson was injured in the first quarter of a 111-107 loss at Atlanta on Feb. 22, when he was knocked to the floor on a drive to the basket. While Brunson was hoping to return, the decision to have surgery makes it less likely if NBA games resume next month. Commissioner Adam Silver said he believes the suspension of the season announced Wednesday will last at least 30 days. A two-time NCAA champion in his second season out of Villanova, Brunson is averaging 8.2 points and 3.3 assists. He has played in 57 games with 16 starts.

Gophers bring back Pitino

Minnesota Coach Richard Pitino will return for his eighth season with the program, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed on Friday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity, without authorization to speak publicly on the matter. Pitino, 37, has a 127-108 record with the Gophers, including a 48-82 mark in Big Ten regular-season play. They finished 12th in the 14-team league in 2019-20, winning their first-round game in the conference tournament on Wednesday before the Big Ten canceled the remainder of the event out of precaution for the coronavirus pandemic. Pitino, who was the Big Ten Coach of the Year in 2016-17, has a $2 million buyout in his contract if he were to be fired before April 30. The figure then drops to $1.75 million for a termination prior to April 30, 2021. Pitino met with Athletic Director Mark Coyle on Friday. In a statement provided by the university, Coyle said: “Richard understands my high expectations for our program, which is to compete at a championship level.”

Iona coach resigns

Tim Cluess, who led Iona to six NCAA Tournament appearances, resigned Friday to focus on making a full recovery from a recent health concern. Cluess led the Gaels to a 199-106 record in his nine seasons. He won five Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament championships, including the last four, and four regular-season titles. The Gaels won either the regular season or tournament titles in each of Cluess’ last eight seasons. Cluess is second among coaches in MAAC Tournament wins and second in regular-season victories. He was conference coach of the year in 2019, when Iona became the first school in a decade to win both the regular-season and tournament titles. But he sat out this season because of an undisclosed health issue and will continue to recover from that now while serving in an advisory role. Iona finished 12-17 this season, losing in the MAAC quarterfinals.

UNC-Wilmington hires Siddle

UNC Wilmington hired North Carolina State assistant coach Takayo Siddle as basketball coach Friday. Siddle replaces C.B. Mc-Grath, who was fired in January after compiling a 26-58 record midway through his third season. Assistant Rob Burke served as interim coach after McGrath’s ouster. Siddle returns to a program where he spent three years as an assistant to Kevin Keatts, including serving as interim coach for the program when Keatts left to take over at N.C. State in March 2017. Siddle later joined Keatts in Raleigh and had been on the Wolfpack staff the past three seasons. Siddle, 33, worked four years as an assistant coach at his alma mater Gardner-Webb, as well as a year at Hargrave Military Academy under Keatts during the 2009-10 season.

Illinois-Chicago fires McClain

Illinois-Chicago fired Coach Steve McClain on Friday after five seasons. McClain went 76-93 with the Flames, including a 42-48 record in the Horizon League. UIC was 18-17 this season and reached the Horizon League Tournament final, but lost 71-62 to Northern Kentucky. UIC’s last NCAA Tournament appearance was in 2004. The Flames won at least 16 games in each of Mc-Clain’s last four seasons.

Grand Canyon fires Majerle

Grand Canyon has fired Coach Dan Majerle after seven seasons. The school announced the former Phoenix Suns star’s firing Thursday. Marjele was hired in 2013 to help usher the Antelopes through its transition into Division I. Grand Canyon won at least 20 games its first two years in Division I, but went 13-17 this season. Former New Mexico State and UNLV Coach Marvin Menzies was named interim coach. Grand Canyon took a hit this season when TCU transfer Jaylen Fisher was declared ineligible and senior forward Oscar Frayer was academically ineligible. The Antelopes finished 8-8 in the WAC and were scheduled to played Missouri-Kansas City in Las Vegas on Thursday before the WAC tournament was canceled. Majerle had a record of 136-89 at Grand Canyon.

DOG SLED RACING

Iditarod racer’s gourmet meal

One Iditarod musher ditched a meal of frozen food heated over a campfire for a gourmet meal Friday. Jessie Royer of Fairbanks was the first musher to reach the checkpoint in Ruby, a village less than halfway from the finish line, and a huge spread prepared by a chef flown in from Anchorage awaited her when she arrived with 14 dogs in harness at 6:37 a.m. Lobster bisque served with rosemary crostini for breakfast? You bet, but save room for the other four courses. Royer was followed into Ruby, the race’s first checkpoint on the Yukon River, by three others: Thomas Waerner of Norway, Aaron Burmeister of Nome and Brent Sass of Eureka. Royer, 43, is competing in her 18th Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. She has finished in the top 10 seven times, and her third-place showing last year was her best. She was born in Idaho but raised on a cattle ranch in Montana, where she lived for 21 years, according to her biography on the Iditarod website. She worked as a horse wrangler before moving to Alaska in 1998. The meal, which also included a seared duck breast and espresso-rubbed ribeye, was prepared by Roberto Sidro, executive chef at the Lakefront Anchorage hotel, which sponsored the award. The after-dinner mint was $3,500 in cash served in an Alaska gold pan, accompanied by a bottle of Dom Perignon. The race started Sunday in Willow for 57 mushers, down to 53 after four withdrew. The winner of the nearly 1,000-mile (1,600-kilometer) race across Alaska is expected in the town of Nome, on the Bering Sea, sometime next week.

FOOTBALL

Ex-CFL player admits to scam

A former Canadian Football League player pleaded guilty Friday to participating in a college admissions cheating scheme by hiring someone take the SATs in place of his two sons. David Sidoo, a businessman from Vancouver, British Columbia, pleaded guilty to a mail fraud conspiracy charge in federal court in Boston. The plea deal calls for Sidooo to serve 90 days in prison and pay a $250,000 fine and must be approved by the judge. Sidoo was among 50 prominent parents, university athletic coaches and others charged last March in the scheme, which authorities say involved rigged entrance exams and bogus athletic credentials to make applicants look like star athletes for sports they didn’t play. Sidoo paid the admissions consultant at the center of the scheme $200,000 to have someone pose as his sons using a fake ID to secure higher scores on their SATs, prosecutors said. Sidoo, 60, said little in court except to answer questions from the judge about the plea agreement. His lawyer, Martin Weinberg, declined to comment after the hearing. Sidoo is scheduled to be sentenced in July. He had been scheduled to go on trial in January alongside six other prominent parents still fighting charges in the case. Eight other parents, including “Full House” actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are scheduled to stand trial in October.

OLYMPICS

Former javelin champ dies

Dana Zatopkova, an Olympic javelin champion and the wife of running great Emil Zatopek, has died. She was 97. The Czech Olympic Committee said Zatopkova died Friday at Prague’s military hospital. No details about the cause of death were immediately given. Zatopkova was born on the same day as her husband, and they formed one of the best known sports couples in the world. They married in October 1948. At the 1952 Helsinki Games, Zatopkova won the javelin with an Olympic record throw of 50.47 meters only minutes after Zatopek had won the 5,000 meters. Zatopkova later set a world record in the javelin in 1958 with throw of 55.73 meters and won the silver medal at the 1960 Rome Olympics before she retired and continued as a coach. Between 1960-72, she served on the IAAF women’s committee, working to promote women’s causes in athletics.

BASEBALL

Cox, ex-Red Sox player, dies

Ted Cox, the first major league player with hits in his first six at-bats, has died. He was 65. Cox was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in November and died Wednesday at Hospice Quality Care in Midwest City, Okla., according to his son, Billy. Cox was born in Oklahoma City, played at Midwest City High School and was selected by Boston with the 17th overall pick of the 1973 amateur draft. He made his major league debut for the Red Sox on Sept. 18, 1977, at Baltimore and singled twice and walked off Mike Flanagan, then singled and doubled against Scott McGregor. The next day at Fenway Park, he singled twice off the New York Yankees’ Ed Figueroa to break the record set by Cecil Travis of the 1933 Washington Senators. Cox grounded out against Figueroa in the fifth inning. He hit .362 in 13 games, then was traded to Cleveland in the offseason with catcher Bo Diaz and right-handers Mike Paxton and Rick Wise for right-hander Dennis Eckersley and catcher Fred Kendall. He spent five seasons in the major leagues with Boston (1977), Cleveland (1978-79), Seattle (1980) and Toronto (1981). Cox hit .245 with 10 home runs and 79 RBI in 771 at-bats over 272 games.