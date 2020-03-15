AGFC cancels meetings

To reduce potential exposure to coronavirus, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission on Friday announced that it canceled its meetings March 18-19 at Hope.

The March 18 meeting was to be an open forum meeting like those held in 2019 at Springdale, Stuttgart and Little Rock. The commission's next meeting is scheduled for April 23 in Little Rock.

The planned release of proposed regulations will be available to the public at AGFC.com.

In addition to canceled meetings, all AGFC buildings will be closed to the public through March 30. This includes Little Rock headquarters, regional offices, hatcheries, nature and conservation education centers, and field offices. The public is encouraged to use outside amenities such as hiking trails, lakes, wildlife management areas and water trails.

The AGFC is reviewing all upcoming events that may involve non-essential large gatherings that could expand exposure to the virus. More information on those events is available at AGFC.com.

Louisiana cancelsyouth tourney

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) in conjunction with FLW and The Bass Federation (TBF), announced Thursday the cancellation of three High School Fishing Regional Tournaments scheduled for Saturday, March 14 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Regional Tournaments that were canceled were to be held at Caney Lake in Chatham, La., the Atchafalaya Basin in Berwick, La., and at Bayou Segnette in Westwego, La.

All high school teams that were registered to compete in the events will automatically advance to the LHSAA State Championship tournament.

Georgia cancelsyouth tournament

The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) in conjunction with FLW and The Bass Federation (TBF), announced Thursday that it will postpone the GHSA Cup scheduled for March 21 at Lake Oconee in Buckhead, Georgia, in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The event will be rescheduled for a later date.

Earlier this month the organizations announced that Georgia had become the fifth state to partner with FLW and TBF in offering bass fishing as a sanctioned high school sport starting with the 2020-2021 school year.

Bass fishing is a co-ed sport allowing young men and women to compete side-by-side.

FLW cancels college events

FLW, the world's largest tournament fishing organization, announced Thursday the cancellation and postponement of multiple college and high school fishing tournaments due to travel restrictions implemented by universities and high schools nationwide in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The college and high school fishing events that have been canceled or postponed are:

• March 14 College Fishing Western Conference on Lake Havasu, Ariz. CANCELED

• March 15 High School Fishing Open and State Championship on Lake Havasu CANCELED

• March 17-18 College Fishing Open on Kentucky Lake, Ky. POSTPONED

While the vast majority of tournaments will continue as scheduled, FLW, along with Major League Fishing (MLF), announced Thursday the suspension of all public gatherings associated with their events through April 12, in response to the pandemic. Public gatherings include all fan meet-n-greets associated with the Bass Pro Tour, and the attendance of fans and non-essential staff at all FLW tournaments, including weigh-ins.

Sports on 03/15/2020