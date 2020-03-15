ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Celtic Angels, Japanese drummers at UCA's Reynolds Center

The Yamato Drummers of Japan perform Wednesday at Reynolds Performance Hall, University of Central Arkansas, in Conway. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

"Celtic Angels Ireland" — Victoria Kenny, Emily Carroll, Tammy Browne, Amy Penston and Ellie Mullane — perform Irish dance and traditional Irish music at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Reynolds Performance Hall, University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghy Ave., Conway. Also part of the performance: routines by the Celtic Knight Dancers, two of whom are former lead dancers of Riverdance, and the Trinity Band Ensemble of Dublin. Tickets are $30-$40, $10 for children and students.

Also at UCA's Reynolds Performance Hall this week, the Yamato Drummers of Japan perform their new show Passion at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets are $30-$50, $10 for children and students.

Call (501) 450-3265 or (866) 810-0012 or visit uca.edu/Reynolds.

“Celtic Angels Ireland” — Irish dance and traditional Irish music — is onstage Monday March 16 at Reynolds Performance Hall, University of Central Arkansas, in Conway. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

White Water acts

Two groups perform at 8 p.m. Monday at White Water Tavern, West Seventh and Thayer streets, Little Rock: Sarah Shook & The Disarmers and Bloodshot Records labelmates The Yawpers. Shook and her band specialize in fierce, twangy cow-punk and honky-tonk tales of love gone wrong and hard living; their latest album, Years, came out in 2018. Bar-band heroes The Yawpers are a Denver-based trio whose full-tilt fusion of garage-rock and psychedelic-tinged jams is on full display on their latest album, 2019's Human Question. Admission is $10. Call (501) 375-8400 or visit whitewatertavern.com.

Blues guitarist Chris Smither performs Thursday in Fort Smith and Friday in Little Rock. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Jeff Fasano)

Blues guitarist

Blues guitarist Chris Smither performs at 7:30 p.m. Thursday for Artist, Audience & Community Live!, at 801 Media Center at 5 Star Productions, 801 N. A St., Fort Smith. Doors open at 6:30. Tickets are $40. Call (479) 719-8931 or visit AACLive.com.

Smither's concert at 8 p.m. Friday at Little Rock's Ron Robinson Theatre has been canceled.

Martin's Meteor

Arkansas Public Theatre stages Meteor Shower by Steve Martin, 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday and March 26-28 and 2 p.m. March 22 and 29 at the Victory Theater, 116 S. Second St., Rogers. The play contains adult language and content and is recommended for mature audiences. Cabaret seats are $36, $60 per two-seat table; balcony seats are $30. Call (479) 631-8988 or visit arkansaspublictheatre.org.