The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72201

• 315 Main St., commercial, Jeff Martin, 2:51 a.m. March 12, 2020, property valued at $501.

72204

• 1400 S. Tyler St., residential, Angela Daley, 9 a.m. March 6, 2020, property valued at $2,600.

• 6310 Colonel Glenn Road, residential, Jasmine Scott, 5:30 p.m. March 6, 2020, property valued at $240.

• 2316 S. Oak St., residential, Robin Speed, 6:30 a.m. March 10, 2020, property valued at $1,351.

• 3609 W. Eighth St., residential, Dennis Mills, noon March 9, 2020, property valued at $100.

72209

• 6611 Japonica Drive, residential, Lorena Pacheco, 9:55 a.m. March 5, 2020, property valued at $51.

• 11201 Grove Lane, residential, Maria Alonso, 8:30 a.m. March. 10, 2020, property valued at $2,050.

• 7024 Cloverdale Drive, residential, Gelisa Robinson, 2 a.m. March 10, 2020, property valued at $800.

72103

• 11101 Legion Hut Road, residential, Jo Katherine Bradley, 6 p.m. March 6, 2020, property value unknown.

SundayMonday on 03/15/2020