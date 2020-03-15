COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE RIVER VALLEY & OZARK AREA

Editor’s note: As of press time, to our knowledge, the following events were still scheduled, but because of concern about the coronavirus, the editor recommends checking with the sponsoring organization or facility to assure that the event is still set to take place.

Monday

Audubon Society Meeting

PETIT JEAN MOUNTAIN — The Arkansas River Valley Audubon Society will meet at 7 p.m. in the Stables Classroom at the Winthrop Rockefeller Institute on Petit Jean Mountain. The public is invited to attend. Refreshments will be served.

Summer Softball League Divisional Meeting

RUSSELLVILLE — The Russellville Recreation and Parks Department will have a divisional meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Hughes Community Center, 1000 E. Parkway Drive, for teams competing in the summer softball league. Each team should send a representative to the meeting. For more information, call the center at (479) 968-1272.

Thursday

Historical Society Meeting

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Historical Society will meet at 6 p.m. in the Mills Library in Hendrix College’s Mills Center. Jimmy Bryant, former University of Central Arkansas archivist and current director of Arkansas Heritage, will speak at the annual meeting. Before the program, the society will have a brief meeting to elect officers and discuss former and upcoming events. The public is invited to attend this meeting at 5:30, and new members may register and pay the $20 annual dues. Refreshments will be served.

Newcomers’ Club of Conway Meeting

CONWAY — The Newcomers’ Club of Conway invites any Conway resident who is interested in meeting new friends and enjoying new activities to an information coffee at 10 a.m. Text Donna at (501) 472-8447 for the coffee location or more information.

Friday

Catfish Supper

ST. VINCENT — Knights of Columbus Council 10908 will sponsor its 27th annual Catfish Supper at 5 p.m. at St. Mary’s Parish Hall in the St. Vincent community, 9 miles north of Morrilton on Arkansas 95. The menu will also include fries, hushpuppies, coleslaw and dessert. The cost is $15 for adults and $5 for children ages 5 to 12. Children 4 and younger may eat free. Adult take-out meals will be available for $10 each. For more information, call (501) 354-4854 or (501) 504-4701.

Saturday

Galen Abdur-Razzaq Concert

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Library, 1900 Tyler St., will present Galen Abdur-Razzaq, master flautist and lecturer, in a special concert at 2 p.m. Galen will present a program designed for Women’s History Month: Women in Jazz, in which he highlights the influence of women and their significant contributions to, and the evolution of, the art form. The program is appropriate for all ages. To learn more about Abdur-Razzaq, visit www.flutejuice.net. All library programs are free and open to the public. For more information, call (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

ONGOING

Heber Springs TOPS Meeting

HEBER SPRINGS — TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Monday at the Church of the Nazarene, Eighth and Quitman streets. Weigh-in begins at 7:30 a.m., and a support meeting emphasizing weight loss and healthy living takes place from 9:30-11 a.m. Prospective members are welcome to attend. Enter through the back entrance of the church. For more information, call Dawn Antista at (501) 250-4256 or Janiece Brierly at (501) 827-1243.

Paint With Jim Tindall

FAIRFIELD BAY — Paint With Jim Tindall will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at the Fairfield Bay Education Center. Students will paint an original acrylic painting with Tindall’s in-class demonstration. No RSVP is required; beginners and walk-ins are welcome. The class fee is $45, and all materials are provided. For more information, call the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center at (501) 884-4440.

Special Art Exhibit

FAIRFIELD BAY — A special art exhibit featuring paintings created by Jim Tindall’s students is on display in the Fairfield Bay Library through April. The exhibit is free and open to the public. For more information, call the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center at (501) 884-4440.

Get Up & Give Collection Drive

HEBER SPRINGS — The 11th annual Get Up & Give collection project asks Arkansans to contribute necessities to children and families in the organization’s care during Lent — through April 9. Participants can donate personal-hygiene items, clothes, shoes, school supplies, bedding, funds and other items to the Methodist Counseling Clinic in their community. All items need to be new, and money is also accepted. Deliver donations to 515 N. Main St., Heber Springs, AR 72543. For more information, visit www.methodistfamily.org/get-up-and-give.html or call (501) 906-4201.

Humane Society Meeting

HEBER SPRINGS — The Heber Springs Humane Society meets at 5:30 p.m. the first Thursday of every month at the Cleburne County Library, 1009 W. Main St. The society’s shelter, at 49 Shelter Lane, is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Faulkner County TEA Party Luncheons

CONWAY — The Faulkner County TEA Party meets from noon to 1 p.m. every Thursday at Larry’s Pizza, 1068 Markham St. Check the group’s Facebook page for scheduled speakers. All are welcome to attend.

Open Mic Night

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Library, 1900 Tyler St., presents the SongFarmers of Conway Open Mic Night at 7 p.m. the third Thursday of each month. All musicians, poets and other artists are invited to participate. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482.

Magic the Gathering

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Library, 1900 Tyler St., presents Magic the Gathering from 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Participants have an opportunity to discuss, play and enjoy all things magic. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482.

Conway TOPS Meetings

CONWAY — TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Tuesday at Peace Lutheran Church, at the corner of Donaghey Avenue and Dave Ward Drive. Weigh-in begins at 9:15 a.m., followed by a support meeting from 10-11 a.m. Prospective members are welcome. Enter the church from Donaghey Avenue. For more information, call Lavonne Laughlin at (701) 740-0057 or Joyce Hartsfield at (501) 697-3748.

Fairfield Bay TOPS Meetings

FAIRFIELD BAY — The TOPS Arkansas 0612 chapter (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Thursday in the Conference Room of the Hart Center, 134 Hillview Drive, behind the Senor Center of Fairfield Bay. Weigh-ins begin at 8:30 a.m., with support meetings from 9:30-10:30 a.m. The first meeting is free. The cost to join is $32 annually for national dues and $3 monthly for chapter dues. For more information, call Patty at (501) 253-3790 or Jeannie at (501) 253-3824.

Neighbor’s Table

RUSSELLVILLE — Neighbor’s Table is a free meal from noon to 1 p.m. every Saturday at All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 501 S. Phoenix Ave. The doors open at 11:30 a.m. with free coffee. All are welcome to attend. Neighbor’s Table sends home sack lunches with guests. All Saints’ has a Loaves and Fishes Ministry, which accepts Sunday-morning offerings of nonperishable food and toiletries, to be distributed at Neighbor’s Table. For more information, call (479) 968-3622.

Humane Society

GREENBRIER — Bingo, sponsored by the Humane Society of Faulkner County, is played every third Friday at the Melton Cotton City Event Center, 5 Lois Lane. Pregames start at 5:30 p.m., with full games at 6:30. Proceeds benefit the Sloan-Swindel Spay and Neuter Memorial Fund. For more information, email rescuethestrays@yahoo.com.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., offers a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate. Free coffee is available. For more information, call the church at (501) 362-2389.

Yoga Class at the Library

CONWAY — Danny Mize, a registered yoga instructor, teaches a yoga class at 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Faulkner County Library. Yoga practitioners of all skill levels are welcome to attend. All library programs are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Faulkner County Coin Club Meetings

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Coin Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Ola and John Hawks Senior Wellness and Activity Center, 705 E. Siebenmorgen Road. The 5 p.m. dinner is optional, and a $6 donation is suggested for those 60 and younger. A fellowship time takes place from 5:30-7 p.m. with educational speakers, show-and-tell, news and door prizes. For more information, call (501) 514-0785.

VFW Tuesday Night Bingo

QUITMAN — Tuesday Night Bingo takes place each week at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1295 Bee Branch Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

American Legion Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

Upcoming

QuickBooks Online Basics & Beyond

RUSSELLVILLE — The Arkansas Tech Small Business and Technology Development Center will present QuickBooks Online Basics & Beyond from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 25 at Arkansas Tech University. This interactive workshop is for those using or planning to use the cloud-based version of QuickBooks (Simple Start, Essentials or Online Plus). A computer for use and a take-home workbook will be provided. The cost to attend is $130. Registration required by March 23 by calling (479) 356-2067 or visiting asbtdc.org/russellville-events.

Child Abuse Prevention Training

CONWAY — Stewards of Children: Child Abuse Prevention Training will take place from 6-8 p.m. March 31 at the University of Central Arkansas’ Brewer-Hegeman Conference Center, 201 Donaghey Ave. An interactive workbook will guide the discussion, reinforce key concepts and serve as a resource and personal action plan for resolving child sexual abuse. The training is free. For more information, visit uca.edu/outreach or call (501) 450-3118.

WLN Book Club

CONWAY — The Women’s Leadership Network Book Club will meet from 6-8 p.m. March 31 at UCA Downtown, 1105 Oak St. The discussion of Dare to Lead, by Brené Brown, will be led by Leslie Zorwick. For more information, visit uca.edu/outreach or call (501) 450-3118.

To submit an item for the Calendar of Events, mail information to Calendar of Events, River Valley & Ozark Edition, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203; fax to (501) 378-3500; or email to rvonews@arkansasonline.com. The deadline for calendar-item submissions is noon Tuesday.