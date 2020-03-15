COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

Editor’s note: As of press time, to our knowledge, the following events were still scheduled, but because of concern about the coronavirus, the editor recommends checking with the sponsoring organization or facility to assure that the event is still set to take place.

Today

Gospel Choir Spring Concert

BATESVILLE — The Lyon College Gospel Choir will give its spring concert at 4 p.m. in the Brown Chapel Fine Arts Building. Special guests will include The Anointed Ones and other college choirs from across the state.

Friday

AARP Drive Smart Course

SEARCY — Unity Health will host an AARP Drive Smart Course from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Hubach Conference Center, 3214 E. Race Ave. The instructors are Jerry Yates and Deborah Landers. The course costs $15 for AARP members with an AARP ID card or $20 for nonmembers. Park behind the hospital off Moore Street, use the elevator to go to the first floor, and bring a jacket because the room is cool. To register for the class, call Unity Health’s marketing department at (501) 278-3230.

Saturday

Feed the Veterans Pantry

CABOT — The Feed the Veterans Pantry will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1212 S. Second St. It is open to veterans and their family members younger than 18. A DD 214 and a photo ID or a Military ID card or a V.A. card are required. Veterans can select nonperishable food items and personal-hygiene items. There are no prepackaged boxes. The pantry is open the third Saturday of each month. To make a donation, visit the organization’s Facebook page @feedtheveterans.

Dutch Oven Cooking Workshop

POCAHONTAS — Davidsonville Historic State Park, 8047 Arkansas 166 S., will offer a Dutch Oven Cooking Workshop from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants will learn how to take care of a cast-iron Dutch oven, then prepare easy Dutch-oven recipes and receive recipes to take home. Reservations are required, and the workshop fee is $10. For more information, call the park at (870) 892-4708.

Collage Concert

BATESVILLE — The Carius Concert Series will present Collage, a benefit concert for Main Street Batesville, at 7:30 p.m. in the Melba Theater, 115 W. Main St. Collage, which will feature vocalists Cindy Carius, Penny Wolfe and Sarah Jo Sample and instrumentalists Danny Dozier, Mike Foster, Irl Hess and Ken Loggains, will include Broadway, country, rock, gospel, and rhythm and blues selections. Special guests will include Dr. Mark Williams on vocals and Father Stephen Gadberry on harmonica. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 at mainstreetbatesville.org, the Main Street office, the Melba Theater and at the door. For more information, email mainstreetbatesville@gmail.com.

Ongoing

Heber Springs TOPS Meeting

HEBER SPRINGS — TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Monday at the Church of the Nazarene, Eighth and Quitman streets. Weigh-in begins at 7:30 a.m., and a support meeting emphasizing weight loss and healthy living takes place from 9:30-11 a.m. Prospective members are welcome to attend. Enter through the back entrance of the church. For more information, call Dawn Antista at (501) 250-4256 or Janiece Brierly at (501) 827-1243.

Paint With Jim Tindall

FAIRFIELD BAY — Paint With Jim Tindall will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at the Fairfield Bay Education Center. Students will paint an original acrylic painting with Tindall’s in-class demonstration. No RSVP is required; beginners and walk-ins are welcome. The class fee is $45, and all materials are provided. For more information, call the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center at (501) 884-4440.

Special Art Exhibit

FAIRFIELD BAY — A special art exhibit featuring paintings created by Jim Tindall’s students is on display in the Fairfield Bay Library through April. The exhibit is free and open to the public. For more information, call the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center at (501) 884-4440.

Get Up & Give Collection Drive

HEBER SPRINGS/BATESVILLE — The 11th annual Get Up & Give collection project asks Arkansans to contribute necessities to the children and families in the organization’s care during Lent — through April 9. Participants can donate personal-hygiene items, clothes, shoes, school supplies, bedding, funds and other items to the Methodist Counseling Clinic in their community. All items need to be new, and money is also accepted. Deliver donations to 515 N. Main St., Heber Springs, AR 72543; or to 500 E. Main St., Suite 310, Batesville, AR 72501. For more information, visit www.methodistfamily.org/get-up-and-give.html or call (501) 906-4201.

Humane Society Meeting

HEBER SPRINGS — The Heber Springs Humane Society meets at 5:30 p.m. the first Thursday of every month at the Cleburne County Library, 1009 W. Main St. The Humane Society’s mission is to care for homeless animals, find them loving homes and educate the public on the benefits of spaying and neutering dogs and cats. The society’s shelter, at 49 Shelter Lane, is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

STARS Meeting

CABOT — STARS (Small Town Amateur Radio Service), a ham radio group, meets at 1:30 p.m. the second Sunday of each month at Criswell-Robinson American Legion Post 71, 114 N. First St. The group has testing available. For more information, contact Scott Berrier at berriersm@gmail.com.

First Electric Scholarship

JACKSONVILLE — First Electric Cooperative is accepting applications for its scholarship program from high school seniors whose parents or guardians are First Electric members. Applications for the scholarship program are due May 1 at any First Electric office, or mail to Marketing and Development Department, First Electric Cooperative, P.O. Box 5018, Jacksonville, AR 72078. For more information, call (800) 489-7405 or visit www.firstelectric.coop or www.facebook.com/firstelectric.

Fairfield Bay TOPS Meetings

FAIRFIELD BAY — The TOPS Arkansas 0612 chapter (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Thursday in the Conference Room of the Hart Center, 134 Hillview Drive, behind the Senor Center of Fairfield Bay. Weigh-ins begin at 8:30 a.m., followed by support meetings from 9:30-10:30 a.m. The first meeting is free. The cost to join is $32 yearly for national dues and $3 monthly for chapter dues. For more information, call Patty at (501) 253-3790 or Jeannie at (501) 253-3824.

Ash Flat Senior Center Activities

ASH FLAT — The Ash Flat Senior Life Center invites residents of Ash Flat and surrounding areas to the following weekly events: bingo from 9-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays; card games, board games and painting from 9-10:30 a.m. Thursdays; and exercise classes from 10-10:30 a.m. Thursdays. Coffee, cookies and more are available throughout the week. Visit the senior center, and sign up for $3 meals served at 11:30 a.m. For more information, including travel arrangements, call Veronica Fortich at (870) 994-2174.

Searcy Lions Club

SEARCY — The Searcy Lions Club meets at noon every Tuesday on the second floor of the Heritage Building at Harding University. New members are welcome. For more information, visit the Searcy Lions Club on Facebook.

VFW Tuesday Night Bingo

QUITMAN — Tuesday Night Bingo takes place each week at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1295 Bee Branch Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

American Legion Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club meets at noon the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at Colton’s Steak House & Grill, 195 Northport Drive. All are invited to the meetings.

Free Brown-Bag Lunch

CABOT — The Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Women of Cabot serve a free brown-bag lunch at 11 a.m. each Thursday at the church, 4100 Arkansas 89 S. All are welcome. To volunteer or make a donation, call (501) 843-3797.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., offers a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate. Free coffee is available. For more information, call the church at (501) 362-2389.

Beebe Kiwanis Club Meetings

BEEBE — The Beebe Kiwanis Club meets at noon the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Stephens Room of the Student Center at Arkansas State University-Beebe. Kiwanis is a volunteer organization with the mission of helping youth in the community. For more information, call Flo Fitch at (501) 230-2890 or Debra Crisco at (501) 454-3505.

Civitan Meetings

CABOT — Civitan meets at 6 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month at First Security Bank in downtown Cabot. Civitan is an organization that provides training and support for people with developmental disabilities.

Opportunity for Bridge Players

BEEBE — Bridge players are needed at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. Beginners are welcome. For more information, call (501) 843-2930.

Beebe Caregivers Support Group

BEEBE — The Beebe Caregivers Support Group meets at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. For more information, call Sandra Garrett at (501) 940-4021.

Republicans Meetings

NEWPORT — The Jackson County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 N. For more information, call Jeff McDonald at (870) 731-7646.

Upcoming

Ivan Parker Concert

JACKSONVILLE — Award-winning gospel singer Ivan Parker will give a concert at 7 p.m. March 26 at Jacksonville First Assembly of God, 221 N. Elm St. Admission is free, and an offering will be taken. For more information, call (501) 834-0364.

Cabot Strawberry Festival

CABOT — The Junior Auxiliary of Cabot will present the Cabot Strawberry Festival from 6-9 p.m. April 17 and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 18 at 102 N. Second St. Carnival rides will begin April 16. The Cabot Strawberry Festival celebrates the arrival of strawberries in Arkansas and features live entertainment, carnival rides, vendor booths, food trucks and locally grown strawberries.

To submit an item for the Calendar of Events, mail information to Calendar of Events, Three Rivers Edition, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR, 72203; send faxes to (501) 378-3500; or email trnews@arkansasonline.com. The deadline for calendar-item submissions is noon Tuesday.