Happy birthday (March 15): You'll achieve great things over the next 12 months using nothing more than what you already have. With feats of compassion and kindness, you'll make a difference in the world while raising your own spirit. A special relationship leads to improvements of health and routine. You'll make a legacy deal in August.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): There is outside pressure to do what you'd rather not. Your hesitation is well-founded, although your reasons are unconscious and lack form. Still, your inner guidance is trustworthy.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A move happening miles away causes a reshuffle. The whole game changes. Stay agile and alert, ready to respond quickly to new challenges and opportunities.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): What occurs to one person as a reasonable sense of justice occurs to another to be an arbitrary and nonsensical code. Each defines what's fair by his or her own standard.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You could use help from a mentor. You'll be in the lucky position to choose the best one for you based on the accurate evidence presented today.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Competitive, territorial urges burble in your being. Maybe you don't love the way this feels, but on the bright side, it's a sign that you have something to protect and preserve.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You'll be sensitive to the subtleties of bonding. You know what emotional and spiritual connection feels like and can tell when it's strong and when it's broken.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): It's time to add a few new heroes to your pantheon. It will benefit you to study people who are just one or two rungs above you on the ladder you would like to climb.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You dare to move forward with a good plan, but you're just not sure the plans on the table meet your standards. That's OK. It will be fun to go back to the drawing board.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): This is no time for philosophy. This is a time for logistics. Talk through details with discerning people who know the territory and can help you in a practical way.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Relationships start in a state of fantasy. You imagine who the other person is and they imagine who you are. Somewhere in the middle, you settle on a mix of expectation and reality.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): One of the buzzwords you need not worry about is "authenticity," as you cannot help but be anyone other than who you are. Showing up "authentically" is basically impossible not to do.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): There's a bubble of specialness around new situations, and it always pops eventually. So, before that, enjoy the heavenly way it floats and bounces about.

