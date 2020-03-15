Hot Springs police investigate death following shots fired call

Hot Springs police are investigating the death of an unidentified person following a shots fired call at Hollywood Park on Saturday night.

Officers with the Hot Springs Police Department responded to the shots fired call in the area of Hollywood Park, 411 Hollywood St. on Saturday, a news release by the agency said. It did not give the time of the incident.

"Upon arrival, officers located one unidentified victim who was deceased," the release said.

The case is under investigation and authorities encourage anyone with information to contact Hot Springs police at 501-321-6789, according to to the release.