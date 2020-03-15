• Philip Righter, 43, of California pleaded guilty in federal court in Florida to charges that he tried to sell more than $6 million in counterfeit art, which he had claimed was created by the likes of Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat, prosecutors said.

• William Shelton, 44, of Springfield, Mo., was sentenced to seven years in prison after prosecutors said he had a blood-alcohol level of 0.289% when he lost control of his vehicle and injured a pedestrian so badly that the walker had to have his leg amputated.

• Ronnie Supak with the Police Department in Killeen, Texas, said officers investigating a report of a water leak traced the source to an unlocked apartment where they found the bodies of two men and a woman, all shot to death.

• Jacob Becchina, a police spokesman in Kansas City, Mo., said the death of 2-year-old Stevie Osborn, who was found unresponsive in an apartment in December, has been ruled a homicide after a two-month investigation.

• Steve Linders, a spokesman for the St. Paul, Minn., Police Department, said Itayvia Lloyd admitted to officers that she dragged her 11-year-old son from his bunk bed and threw him over the balcony of their fourth-floor apartment, severely injuring the boy.

• Ann Marie Martinez, 50, the grandmother of a 6-year-old boy who died in Flagstaff, Ariz., was charged with murder along with the boy's parents after, according to police reports, the parents said they kept the boy and his brother in a closet for 16 hours a day over the past month and gave them little to eat.

• Elizabeth Reed, a former inmate in Noxubee County, Miss., filed a lawsuit against the county's former sheriff, Terry Grassaree, and former Deputies Vance Phillips and Damon Clark that states that she was forced to have sex with Phillips and Clark while awaiting trial on a capital murder charge.

• Bruce Bagley, 73, a University of Miami professor who is a top expert on money laundering in Latin America is scheduled to plead guilty in a money-laundering case involving the Venezuelan government, according to filings in a New York federal court.

• Ethan Marquez, a lieutenant with the Los Angeles County sheriff's office, said "deputies had to hike in" to find the wreckage of a small plane that crashed near a mountain pass northwest of Los Angeles, killing two people on board.

A Section on 03/15/2020