LR task force sets drive-thru screening location

A plan to use the Southwest campus of Baptist Health in Little Rock as a centralized drive-thru screening and operations center is tentatively going forward.

Members of Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr.’s coronavirus task force met on Sunday. They discussed streamlining the city’s response to individuals concerned that they may have contracted the virus by using the Southwest campus location to screen, advise and potentially test residents for covid-19.

The idea is to relieve the load at the main hospital sites where people are receiving care, according to the mayor’s office.

“The testing involves a swab, and everyone may not need to be swabbed,” mayoral spokeswoman Stephanie Jackson told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Sunday after the meeting.