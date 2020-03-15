Sections
Sign in
Breaking: Schools across Arkansas to shut over coronavirus concerns
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Elections Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

LR task force sets drive-thru screening location

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 6:40 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE — Little Rock City Hall is shown in this 2019 file photo. ( Gavin Lesnick)

A plan to use the Southwest campus of Baptist Health in Little Rock as a centralized drive-thru screening and operations center is tentatively going forward.

Members of Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr.’s coronavirus task force met on Sunday. They discussed streamlining the city’s response to individuals concerned that they may have contracted the virus by using the Southwest campus location to screen, advise and potentially test residents for covid-19.

The idea is to relieve the load at the main hospital sites where people are receiving care, according to the mayor’s office.

“The testing involves a swab, and everyone may not need to be swabbed,” mayoral spokeswoman Stephanie Jackson told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Sunday after the meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT