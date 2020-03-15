Meals an issue as schools close

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam meets with health care providers at Richmond Community Hospital to discuss the coronavirus, Friday March 13, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Friday ordered all schools in Virginia to close for at least two weeks as the coronavirus spreads, a move that follows similar orders in several other states. (James H. Wallace/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

ELK GROVE, Calif. -- Kiyana Esco needs free school lunches and breakfasts to feed her six children. But with schools shutting down over coronavirus concerns, she's scrambling to pick up the meals, care for her kids and keep her job.

Esco, a single mother who was just promoted to manager at a Dollar Tree, fears she'll be fired because she can't work after the school closures in Elk Grove, the fifth-largest district in California. She's among the parents who are relying on school leaders as they look for ways to keep millions of America's poorest children from going hungry.

While schools close their doors to try to prevent the spread of the new virus, they're cobbling together arrangements for grab-and-go lunch bags or are setting up delivery routes.

Congress is considering making it easier for school meals to be passed out at places like food banks as schools shut down in a growing list of states, including Ohio, Maryland, Michigan, Illinois, Virginia, Oregon, Washington, New Mexico, and South Dakota.

Major cities including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., also announced school closures.

Even though most patients infected with the virus have only mild or moderate symptoms such as a fever or cold, school closures are widely accepted as a key way to slow the spread.

Some large districts, including New York City, were staying open for now, with concerns over their mission to provide free or reduced-cost meals to hundreds of thousands of students from lower-income families.

But others, like Los Angeles and San Diego, which had held out on shutting down for the same reasons, on Friday announced they would close.

"There is evidence the virus is already present in the communities we serve, and our efforts now must be aimed at preventing its spread," Los Angeles district Superintendent Austin Beutner and San Diego district Superintendent Cindy Marten said in a joint statement.

The urgent decisions have left schools and cities scrambling to figure out how to make sure students don't go hungry. Local officials have been publishing lists of sites where meals will be distributed within their counties and cities.

In the U.S., more than two-thirds of the 31 million students who regularly eat school lunches, or 22 million, depend on a free or reduced-price school lunch as a main source of their daily nutrition, according to the School Nutrition Association.

The U.S. Agriculture Department oversees food programs in schools, but it has restrictions on how students can get their subsidized meals, and it currently can offer only limited waivers to states to allow schools to offer grab-and-go options. Advocates and states are pressing the agency to ease some rules, but USDA leaders say it's up to lawmakers to loosen eligibility.

Several measures now pending in Congress would offer a nationwide waiver so school meals can be offered in a wide variety of settings, such as food banks, and would allow the USDA to grant waiver requests expanding eligibility even if they resulted in added costs to the government.

Late Friday, the House overwhelmingly passed a coronavirus aid package that authorizes the USDA to allow states to provide food stamps to families whose children miss out on free or reduced-price meals when schools are closed because of the outbreak.

Under the deal negotiated by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Trump administration, families will be eligible for the assistance if a child's school is closed for at least five consecutive days. The measure now goes to the Senate, where it is expected to be approved early this week.

Meanwhile, states and school districts pushed forward with their own plans.

The Seattle district set up tents to provide food outside the first two schools it closed last week. But after canceling classes at all 104 campuses Wednesday, the 55,000-student district won't be able to set up dozens of sites for sack lunches for all schools until Monday, spokesman Tim Robinson said.

New Mexico, which has the nation's second-highest rate of childhood poverty, decided it would close all schools but leave most of their cafeterias open.

States including Oregon and Ohio, meanwhile, obtained waivers to allow districts to give out grab-and-go meals or provide other assistance, such as grocery store gift cards, to lower-income students.

Information for this article was contributed by Kantele Franko, Terry Tang, Gillian Flaccus and Morgan Lee of The Associated Press.

