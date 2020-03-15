BASKETBALL

UConn's Walker entering WNBA

UConn forward Megan Walker has decided to forgo her senior season and enter the WNBA Draft. The decision came a day after Connecticut Coach Geno Auriemma told reporters he had no reason to believe that anyone on his team with remaining eligibility would not return next season. "Due to the unfortunate circumstances that caused the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament, it saddens me that I was not able to finish my junior season in the way that I would have liked," Walker said Saturday in a statement. "I am, however, ready to move on to the next phase of my life and career." Walker led the Huskies in scoring, averaging 19.7 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. She was named the American Athletic Conference player of the year and the AAC's tournament MVP, leading UConn (29-3) to a seventh consecutive conference title. Walker scored 1,251 points and finished her career with 615 rebounds.

Syracuse freshman transferring

Syracuse freshman Brycen Goodine is transferring. Goodine made the announcement Friday night on his Twitter account. The 6-foot-3 guard from New Bedford, Mass., played in 23 of the Orange's 32 games. He averaged just under nine minutes and 1.9 points. He struggled from long range, hitting 3 of 23 (13%) from behind the arc. Goodine excelled in his first appearance for the Orange on a preseason trip to Italy, finishing with 11 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals. He appeared in the first nine games of the regular season, scoring six points in 20 minutes, both season highs, in a win over Bucknell, but he was 0 for 10 from three-point range in those games and his playing time dwindled. Goodine broke his nose in early January, missed three games and wore a protective mask for a month. His signature moment came wearing the mask against Wake Forest when he hit the game-winning shot, a putback just before the buzzer in early February. He played in the Orange's final 10 games.

FOOTBALL

Redskins place tag on Scherff

The Washington Redskins placed the franchise tag on three-time Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff on Saturday to keep him in the fold next season. Scherff and Washington had been in talks on a long-term deal. Instead, the Redskins ensured their 2015 first-round pick would not reach free agency. The 28-year-old could have been among the NFL's highest-paid guards had he hit the open market. He dealt with numerous injuries the past two seasons but has been a force for Washington when healthy. Scherff was named to his third Pro Bowl in 2019 after starting 11 games. He has started all 65 games he has played in since turning pro out of Iowa and being drafted fifth overall by the Redskins five years ago. The Redskins used the regular, not the exclusive, franchise tag on Scherff, meaning he can still talk to other teams. They'd have the right to match another offer or receive two first-round picks as compensation. They also have until July 15 to negotiate a long-term contract. The franchise tag for offensive linemen is expected to be worth upward of $15 million for the 2020 season. With Coach Ron Rivera now in charge, Washington released cornerback Josh Norman and receiver Paul Richardson to clear salary-cap space and had more than $60 million in room to spend.

Falcons' FB agrees to 3-year deal

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith agreed to a three-year contract extension Saturday. Smith, who started five games and led the team with eight special teams tackles in 2019, was set to become an unrestricted free agent Wednesday. The 27-year-old Smith signed with Atlanta early last season after he played in 16 games, including three starts, with the Raiders in 2018. He had five carries for eight yards and one catch for 13 years with the Falcons. Smith signed with Dallas as an undrafted free agent linebacker from San Jose State in 2014. He made the move to fullback and was a part-time starter for the Cowboys in 2016 and 2017.

Lions re-sign long snapper

The Detroit Lions have re-signed long snapper Don Muhlbach. The team announced the move Saturday. Muhlbach is entering his 17th NFL season. He is second on Detroit's career list with 244 games played. By playing in 16 games each season from 2010-19, Muhlbach became the first player in franchise history to appear in all 160 games in a decade. Muhlbach originally entered the NFL in 2004 as an undrafted free agent with the Baltimore Ravens, but he's never appeared in a game for anyone but the Lions.

Bears sign LB to 3-year extension

The Chicago Bears re-signed veteran inside linebacker Danny Trevathan to a three-year contract extension through the 2022 season. Trevathan has 327 tackles in four seasons with Bears and 602 overall in eight years with Chicago and Denver. He played on a Super Bowl champion with the Broncos. The Bears value his leadership and production. But he has missed 18 of 64 games for Chicago, including seven last season because of an elbow injury.

Tag placed on Broncos' safety

The Denver Broncos placed the franchise tag on safety Justin Simmons on Friday and also picked up the 2020 contract options on star pass rusher Von Miller, linebacker Todd Davis and kicker Brandon McManus. The tag on Simmons is worth $11.545 million, although chances are good the fifth-year safety will sign a long-term deal averaging more than $14 million a season before the July 15 deadline. Simmons proved particularly adept at new Coach Vic Fangio's complex defense last season, recording four interceptions to go with 15 pass breakups, both of which were career bests and led to his selection as a second-team All-Pro safety.

BASEBALL

Nationals release reliever

The Washington Nationals released relief pitcher Hunter Strickland on Saturday. Unconditionally releasing Strickland and David Hernandez were among a handful of moves made by the Nationals. They also optioned Jake Noll, Ben Braymer, Aaron Barrett and Kyle McGowin to Class AAA and assigned Jacob Wilson, Brandon Snyder, Taylor Gushue, JB Shuck, Dakota Bacus, Bryan Bonnell and Wil Crowe to minor league camp. Strickland was a trade-deadline pickup for Washington last season. Strickland spent his first five major league seasons with San Francisco. He was with Seattle before the trade to Washington. In 281 career games with the Giants, Mariners and Nationals, Strickland is 16-15 with a 3.16 ERA, 229 strikeouts, 87 walks and 21 saves.

SLED DOG RACING

Fans urged to skip finish

As Iditarod mushers drove their dog teams across Alaska on Saturday, race officials scrambled to make last minute changes prompted by concerns over the new coronavirus, including asking fans not to fly to Nome for the finish. Officials late Friday night urged race fans, especially those from out of state, to skip the finish this week. City officials in Nome followed most other Alaska cities in closing or limiting access to most public buildings in wake of the state's first positive test, that of a man from outside the United States. Jessie Royer of Fairbanks was in the race's lead Saturday. She was the first musher to reach the checkpoint in Kaltag, and picked up 25 pounds of fresh salmon filets and $2,000 for the feat. Royer, an Idaho native who was raised in Montana, is vying to become the first woman in 30 years to win the Iditarod. The last woman to win the race was the late Susan Butcher, who won her fourth Iditarod in 1990.

