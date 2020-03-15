Outdoors calendar

Calendar

MARCH

17 Forrest City chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. Forrest City Civic Center. John Jordan (870) 261-3220 or majorjordan@arkansas.net

21 Talking Turkey workshop, Forrest L. Wood Crowley's Ridge Nature Center, 600 East Lawson Rd., Jonesboro. 1 p.m. All materials supplied Registration required. (870) 933-6787 or Cody.Walker@agfc.ar.gov.

28 Governor Conway Days Festival Bass Classic Tournament. Lake Erling. Paul (870) 894-3534.

29 Explore Earl Buss Bayou DeView Wildlife Management Area (Becoming an Outdoors Woman program). 2 p.m.-4 p.m. Registration required. (501) 676-6963 or Tara.Bennett@agfc.ar.gov.

31 Cabot chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. National Guard Armory, Cabot. Matt Robinson (501) 412-8055 or mattansfs@gmail.com

APRIL

4 All About Hummingbirds, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Witt Stephens Central Arkansas Nature Center, 602 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. 1 p.m. (501) 907-0636.

7 Crappie Fishing workshop with Keith Sutton, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Witt Stephens Central Arkansas Nature Center, 602 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. Hollie Sanders (501) 907-0636 or hollie.sanders@agfc.ar.gov.

10 Smallmouth Bass Fishing workshop, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center 8300 Wells Lake Road, Fort Smith. Registration required. (479) 452-3993.

14 Maumelle chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Razorback Pizza, Maumelle. Scott Morgan (501) 837-1530 or bbutler@ducks.org

14 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela's/Bass Pro Shops. 2300 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231.

17-18 Wounded Patriots Fishing Tournament. Lake Erling, Taylor. American Gamebird Research Education and Development. (318) 210-0451.

25 Nashville chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Old Brookshires building. Robbie Stavely (870) 845-6345 or restavely@myfthl.com

MAY

2 Basic Handgun program (Becoming an Outdoors Woman program). Camp Robinson Firing Range, 574 Clinton Road, Conway. 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Registration required. (501) 676-6963 or Tara.Bennett@agfc.ar.gov.

9 Introduction to Falconry with Kenley Money, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Witt Stephens Central Arkansas Nature Center, 602 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. 1 p.m. (501) 907-0636.

12 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela's/Bass Pro Shops. 2300 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231.

19 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited Sportsman's Night Out. Hooters, Little Rock. Pat Mahan (501) 743-6154 or pmahan000@centurytel.net

