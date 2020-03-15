AT THE POST

Jockey Joseph Talamo, riding California Flag, reacts to winning the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint horse race at Santa Anita Park, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2009, in Arcadia, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

DAY 30 of 57 SATURDAY’S TOTAL HANDLE $10,119,361 SATURDAY’S ON-TRACK HANDLE $242,889 SATURDAY’S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $9,876,472 TODAY’S POST TIME 1:30 p.m (Closed to spectators)

SATURDAY’S STARS Joe Talamo won four races improving his season totals to 26 victories in 136 starts. Talamo rode Destiny Way ($15.20, $9.00, $5.40) to victory in the third race, covering 6 furlongs in 1:11.82. He won the Essex Handicap with Night Ops ($15.00, $6.60, $3.80), covering 1 1/16 miles in 1:44.09 and the Azeri with Serengeti Empress ($5.80, $3.60, $2.80) covering 1 1/16 miles in 1:44.46 He won the 11th race with Classy Beast ($48.00, $18.40, $10.20) covering 6 furlongs in 1:12.21.

Information for this report was contributed by Oaklawn media department

VIDEO ONLINE

Watch Oaklawn races 24 hours after post time