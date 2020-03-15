Rick Lee's Oaklawn picks and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Cherokee Maiden in the ninth

BEST BET Sunday Sermon in the fourth

LONG SHOT War Veteran in the second

SATURDAY'S RESULTS 3-11 (27.3%)

MEET 95-277 (34.3%)

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $32,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $30,000

SACRED OATH** showed late interest in a solid career debut at Churchill. He has worked well in Hot Springs and may be sitting well behind a contested pace. VAYA CON DIOS is a three-time second-place finisher who possesses good early speed, and he represents the leading stable. GREATER CAIRO showed vastly improved early speed in a third-place finish at this level, and he keeps winning rider Ramon Vazquez.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Sacred Oath;Talamo;Catalano;3-1

4 Vaya Con Dios;Mojica;Diodoro;9-5

2 Greater Cairo;Vazquez;Moquett;5-2

8 Denver City;Elliott;Hartman;6-1

7 Richmond;FDe La Cruz;Zito;15-1

6 Data Cat;Loveberry;Milligan;20-1

3 Wyoming Conquest;Harr;Thomas;12-1

1 Big Bad Bud;Roberts;Holthus;20-1

2 Purse $27,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up who have never won three races, claiming $16,000

WAR VETERAN** is moving up a claiming condition after a decisive victory. He is cutting back for a new stable but keeps the leading rider. BUCK DUANE has finished no worse than second in four consecutive races, and the California shipper hails from the leading barn. MUSKOKA WONDER has earned competitive Beyer figures, and he is taking a significant drop for a winning trainer.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/315oaklawn/]

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 War Veteran;Santana;Litfin;8-1

5 Buck Duane;Mojica;Diodoro;3-1

4 Muskoka Wonder;Hill;McKnight;2-1

3 Grab the Munny;Baze;Sadler;5-1

6 Hollywood Star;Roman;Von Hemel;9-2

8 Quicksilver;Talamo;Richard;10-1

2 Charlie's Schiller;WDe La Cruz;Milligan;20-1

7 Dahik;FDe La Cruz;Puhl;15-1

10 Come On Dover;Roberts;Mason;30-1

9 R H Smoakem;Bridgmohan;Mason;30-1

3 Purse $23,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $10,000

WEEKEND MADNESS** finished second on a sloppy track at Gulfstream, and she is taking a drop in price after a fifth-place finish. CURLIN BEAUTY has competed at a higher level in two decent turf races. She is bred to love a wet track and should be rallying. A REAL GEM finished with energy in a career debut sprinting, and she exits a key race.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 Weekend Madness;Mojica;Diodoro;3-1

14 Curlin Beauty;Santana;Asmussen;9-2

2 A Real Gem;FDe La Cruz;Van Berg;8-1

12 Proudly Fought;Bridgmohan;Barkley;4-1

3 Foolish Princess;Elliott;McBride;5-1

1 Suits Me;Loveberry;Chleborad;6-1

7 Our Lizzy Lou;Baze;Morse;10-1

13 Dede's Trick;Bailey;Frazee;8-1

8 Unlawful Assembly;Birzer;Petalino;12-1

5 Plus Size Value;WDe La Cruz;Puhl;20-1

4 Withyourpermission;Roberts;Holthus;15-1

11 Gypsy Wind Jeanne;Hill;Von Hemel;12-1

10 Hermana Red;Vazquez;Prather;20-1

6 Emily Bug;Roman;Delong;20-1

4 Purse $87,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden special weight

SUNDAY SERMON*** set a fast and contested pace in a deceptively good third-place sprint finish, and he proved he can run this far in a photo-finish loss last summer at Canterbury. EXOTIC PEGASUS was forwardly placed in an improved second-place finish, and the improving 3-year-old has the foundation to go this far. IMPLICATOR has finished well in a pair of encouraging sprint races, and he is bred top and bottom to excel around two turns.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Sunday Sermon;Loveberry;Hornsby;4-1

6 Exotic Pegasus;Birzer;Smith;9-2

12 Implicator;Santana;Moquett;7-2

14 Rockthepulpit;Eramia;Villafranco;5-1

4 Fire To;Wales;Westermann;8-1

10 Pearlthirtyeight;Mojica;Cangemi;10-1

2 Jimmie T;Garcia;Stewart;15-1

7 Moonshine Moment;Hill;Catalano;6-1

3 Papa Star;WDe La Cruz;Stuart;12-1

8 Traffic Court;Bridgmohan;Milligan;12-1

13 Ironic;Bailey;Gonzalez;20-1

1 I Stan for Love;FDe La Cruz;Martin;15-1

9 Back Road Outlaw;Vazquez;Prather;20-1

11 Into Orbit;Felix;Cates;20-1

5 Purse $54,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $50,000

PRINCIPE GUILHERME** was a clear wet track winner at this claiming price at Churchill, and he is dropping in class after a determined third-place finish. PETE'S PLAY CALL splashed his way to victory in the Bonapaw stake at Fair Grounds, and the wet-track specialist may be overlooked. FLAT LUCKY is cutting back to a sprint after contesting a fast pace going two turns, and he is another who does his best running on a wet surface.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Principe Guilherme;Mojica;Diodoro;5-2

8 Pete's Play Call;Vazquez;Maker;6-1

7 Flat Lucky;Eramia;Moquett;12-1

4 Recount;Canchari;Broberg;10-1

5 Shortlist;Garcia;Engelhart;6-1

6 D' Rapper;Santana;Villafranco;3-1

1 Powerful Ally;Talamo;Fawkes;4-1

3 Jerys Pridenjoy;Birzer;Richard;10-1

6 Purse $27,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

HEAVENS WHISPER*** had an amazing 2019 by winning nine races, and she is taking a big drop in class after a pair of in-the-money finishes. DRIP BREW possesses excellent early speed, and the two-time wet track winner switches to the leading rider. BOATHOUSE VIEW has rallied to second in consecutive races, and she may be sharp enough to move up and contend.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Heavens Whisper;Talamo;Holthus;2-1

5 Drip Brew;Santana;Villafranco;5-2

1 Boathouse View;Elliott;Frazee;4-1

2 Rizzi's Honors;Mojica;Diodoro;7-2

7 Zella Rose;Vazquez;Chleborad;12-1

3 Take Charge Erica;Felix;Shorter;10-1

4 Eurodevilwoman;Cannon;Mason;15-1

7 Purse $90,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, allowance

CANDY CORNELL*** has been contesting a strong early pace in a pair of competitive races at the meeting, and he is too quick and talented to not win very soon. TOWN CHAMP continues up the class ladder after consecutive clear victories, and top connections have him spotted to contend. COURTING A KISS pressed the pace in a second-place finish behind the second selection, and his early speed must be respected.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Candy Cornell;Mojica;Diodoro;3-1

1 Town Champ;Santana;Asmussen;7-2

5 Courting a Kiss;Hill;McKnight;5-1

7 Tiz McNamara;Elliott;Morse;4-1

3 Soaring Bird;Talamo;Stall;6-1

4 Market King;WDe La Cruz;Lukas;12-1

2 Special Reserve;Cannon;Morse;12-1

6 Vice Versa;Baze;Asmussen;8-1

9 Light of the World;Wales;Rouck;20-1

8 Purse $94,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

M G WARRIOR*** is taking a drop in class after a second-place finish behind a heavily favored winner. He is adding blinkers and drew a favorable post. OPERATION STEVIE is a two-turn stake-winner who was narrowly defeated in a strong sprint race. The veteran is a three-time winner at Oaklawn. SHIVERMETIMBERS was beaten only 3 lengths at a higher level when making his first race in 10 months, and he recorded a strong subsequent work.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 M G Warrior;Talamo;Cox;2-1

10 Operation Stevie;WDe La Cruz;Contreras;4-1

7 Shivermetimbers;Santana;Asmussen;10-1

5 Chris and Dave;Elliott;Villafranco;4-1

3 Gordy Florida;Birzer;Smith;10-1

8 Extirpator;Baze;Turner;8-1

9 Timeline;Garcia;Asmussen;12-1

11 Exulting;Vazquez;Maker;15-1

2 Petrov;Eramia;Moquett;15-1

6 Colonelsdarktemper;Borel;Fires;20-1

4 Mister Banjoman;Mojica;Robertson;20-1

9 Purse $87,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

CHEROKEE MAIDEN**** was caught inside the final yards in a strong second-place finish, and the winner came back to defeat allowance runners. GLAMOUR GIRL crossed the wire only one position behind the top selection, and the improving filly drew an advantageous post. BEACH TIME has been close to the pace in a pair of in-the-money sprint finishes, and she is bred to improve around two turns.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Cherokee Maiden;Garcia;Hollendorfer;5-2

1 Glamour Girl;Harr;Jones;4-1

2 Beach Time;Talamo;Cox;9-2

8 Strong Flag;Santana;Asmussen;3-1

4 Cloudbuster;WDe La Cruz;Lukas;15-1

7 Areemaa;Cannon;Peitz;12-1

9 Hashtag Winner;Canchari;Williamson;15-1

3 She's Xtremely Hot;Mojica;Robertson;8-1

6 Malibu Marlee;Hill;Jones;15-1

Exotic possibilities

The second race starts a Pick-3, and my top three horses need to be used. The third race brings a full field, and a minimum of three horses need to be included. The fourth race has a potential single in Sunday Sermon. The eighth race starts a late double, and I recommend pairing M G Warrior and Operation Stevie with Cherokee Maiden in the ninth.

Sports on 03/15/2020