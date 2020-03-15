Serengeti Empress reigns over a quiet Azeri Stakes

HOT SPRINGS -- Serengeti Empress ran over a sloppy racetrack and past a silent, empty grandstand to win the Grade II, $350,000 Azeri Stakes before a crowd of no one but essential personnel at Oaklawn on Saturday.

As part of the track's response to the coronavirus pandemic, Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort chose to indefinitely keep fans from the grounds or in the grandstand for races, including those on this traditional mid-March Rebel Day.

Trainer Tom Amoss was thrilled by the win for Serengeti Empress in the 1 1/16-mile race for fillies and mares 4 years old and up in 1:44.36, but he said the lack of fans was displeasing.

"It's disappointing, and quite frankly, it's depressing," Amoss said. "I've thought about it a lot. I think all of us are competitors -- the jockeys, the trainers, the owners -- and we like competing with a big crowd, and that's what you get at Oaklawn, big crowds. For the place to be empty, disappointment is the word that comes to mind."

The uniqueness was evident throughout the day. Notably, the sound of hooves as horses raced on the far side of the track could be heard from the homestretch apron, an unimaginable circumstance on even an average weekday with fans in attendance, let alone on a weekend afternoon with two Grade II races, a combination that helped draw an estimated crowd of 45,500 last season.

Serengeti Empress, the 9-5 favorite, won by 6 1/4 lengths over second-place Mylady Curlin, ridden by Joel Rosario for trainer Brad Cox. Saracosa finished third at 49-1, three-fourths of a length behind Mylady Curlin and 1 1/4 lengths in front of Street Band, who faded from second to fourth in the stretch.

"We thought we had our shot," Street Band trainer Larry Jones said. "I know she doesn't prefer these kind of tracks, and every mud track is different, but we're happy."

Serengeti Empress, by Alternation, led from the start under jockey Joe Talamo. She pulled the field through the first quarter-mile in 23.33, the half in 46.49, and led by 5 lengths over Street Band through three-quarters in 1:11.34.

Serengeti Empress' lead was 7 lengths at the head of the stretch, but she held on through the wire despite the pace.

"She was at such a high cruising speed," Talamo said. "I know she went through [the half] in 46 and 2, but man, turning for home I just stayed busy on her. I mean, that was a nice group of fillies, and I felt sure they'd come after her, but what a tremendous animal."

"I thought it worked very well for us, the way the pace set up, what she was able to do, how she was able to take that to the field early," Amoss said. "That's her game. She wants to go fast, and she wants to bury them early. I thought today was a perfect example of what she wants to do on her best day."

As long as horse racing is permitted, with or without fans in attendance, Amoss said it has a chance for a continued profit.

"The silver lining to a dark cloud is we are one [sports] industry that can keep going and sustain because a lot of people bet off track," Amoss said. "So long as this experiment -- and that's what it is, an experiment -- of running all these races all over the country with no crowds and hoping we can make our money through bets online, we're looking at something we can sustain through just a terrible national crisis."

Essex Handicap

Before the Azeri, Night Ops -- also with Talamo aboard -- took the lead late and held on to win the $350,000, 1 1/16-mile Essex Handicap for horses 4 years old and up in 1:44.09.

Snapper Sinclair finished 1 1/4 lengths back in second, one-half length in front of third-place Pioneer Spirit.

Talamo said the wet track worked well for Night Ops, trained by Brad Cox.

"He handled it fine," Talamo said. "He was getting over it really well. I had a lot of horse the whole way."

Sports on 03/15/2020