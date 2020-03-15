Southland cancels all spring sports seasons

A day after the Southwestern Athletic Conference canceled all remaining sports activities for the rest of the school year amid coronavirus concerns, the Southland Conference on Saturday canceled all of its spring sports seasons.

Along with the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff, University of Central Arkansas athletic teams are officially done playing this spring.

"These are unprecedented times," UCA Athletic Director Brad Teague said in a statement. "Tough decisions had to be made to ensure we are taking prudent actions for the safety and well-being of all. These decisions were not made hastily or lightly, and while we regret we will be unable to continue our spring sports activities, it was the clear and only choice with the uncertainty of what lies ahead in the coming weeks and months.

"We will continue to support our student-athletes in all other respects of academics, life skills and total wellness. We will practice appropriate social distancing and hygiene. We look forward to a time soon when we can again engage with our teams and fans and enjoy this great pastime of intercollegiate sports."

The Southland originally had suspended its spring sports competitions through March 30, but the conference has not completely done away with teams' practices and organized activities for the rest of the school year -- for now.

The Southland initially had allowed practices to continue at each member school's discretion, but on Saturday the league also suspended all "organized or voluntary" team activities through March 30, still leaving open the possibility for spring football down the line.

"Beyond that date, campus leaders will make determinations on other immediate and longer-term issues, such as team practice opportunities and other activities," the Southland said in a statement.

